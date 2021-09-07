Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer gives fans first look at maps, tactical destruction, and weapon customization

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer trailer is finally here, giving players their first look at the upcoming multiplayer experience.

The trailer shows a diverse cast of characters battling across various theaters of World War II. The campaign is already confirmed to feature four playable characters across multiple theaters and many of these locations appear to be featured in the multiplayer mode.

Players will also be able to destroy parts of the environment with the tactical destruction feature, changing the tempo of the match. The trailer shows a wall being destroyed with a large machine gun, a player breaking through a wooden hatch with a shotgun, and a player destroying a small window to create a kill hole.

Executions appear to be returning in Vanguard since characters can be seen finishing enemies with weapons like baseball bats and swords. A few killstreaks were also shown in the trailer, like a juggernaut suit with a flamethrower that explodes after enough damage is taken. There was even a small controllable tank that explodes, which appears to be a field upgrade.

The new blindfire feature was shown in action as a player fired around a corner without fully exposing themselves. The same clip shows a stim shot, indicating the useful item is returning in Vanguard.

Several weapons are featured in the Vanguard trailer and players can expect a robust customization system. Vanguard will also feature 20 multiplayer maps at launch, giving players plenty of content to enjoy.

A short teaser at the end of the trailer gave fans a brief glimpse at the new Warzone map launching next year. The new map takes place in the Pacific theater and adds a tropical environment to the battle royale mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on Nov. 5. Players can pre-order the game for access to the open beta.