Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign to feature 4 playable characters across multiple theaters of World War II

The Call of Duty: Vanguard campaign will take players on an intense adventure as they control four different characters across four theaters of World War II.

Call of Duty games traditionally feature an engaging campaign that takes players through a series of missions, usually tied to the multiplayer mode. Some recent titles have abandoned the campaign mode to focus on multiplayer or battle royale modes, but Call of Duty: Vanguard will feature an exciting campaign that will span multiple fronts of World War II.

Experience World War II and the creation of Special Forces through the eyes of 4 multinational heroes in Call of Duty: #Vanguard



See how they turn the tides of battle across the globe 🌏 pic.twitter.com/9JRDf2YXSu — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

Players will control four different characters in the Vanguard campaign, each with a diverse background and story. Here are the four playable characters in the upcoming title:

Private Lucas Riggs, 20th Battalion, Australian 9th Infantry Division, British Eighth Army

Sergeant Arthur Kingsley of the 9th Parachute Battalion, British Army

Lieutenant Wade Jackson, Scouting Squadron Six, United States Navy

Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division, Red Army

This set of multinational heroes serve as the “prototype of the modern special forces soldier” as they fight several notable WWII battles. Players can expect missions on the Western and Eastern Fronts of Europe, in the Pacific, and North Africa. The Call of Duty website also lists specific examples like dogfighting over the midway islands, defending Stalingrad as a sniper, and airdropping into France. This likely indicates a variety of fun levels featuring the Call of Duty gameplay fans expect.

It’s unclear how Vanguard will tie into the current Call of Duty storyline. But fans will get to try out the campaign when Vanguard is released on Nov. 5.