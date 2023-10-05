CoD pro Shotzzy learns about gravity in Warzone the hard way—much to Scump’s disbelief

There are so many ways to die in Call of Duty Warzone, whether you’re getting shot at, grenades thrown at you, or getting hit with a killstreak or two. But at the CoD Next event for the Modern Warfare 3 reveal, CoD pro Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro discovered another tragic way to the Gulag.

Shotzzy was playing alongside fellow CoD stars Seth “Scump” Abner and Anthony “Methodz” Zinni as they tested out the new Warzone for MW3, when the 22-year-old jumped into a vehicle to meet up with his teammates.

As the team deliberated on how to move to their next objective, they quickly decided to travel on foot to avoid any unnecessary attention. It would have been a smart decision, but unfortunately, a tragic course of events would put a halt to their efforts.

As Shotzzy jumped out of the moving SUV, he ended up behind the vehicle as it continued to back up into him, knocking him down immediately. His teammates were too far away to revive, and he was left helpless as the unmanned SUV mercilessly ran him over, much to his and his teammates’ dismay.

Scump and Methodz were left in disbelief after the hilarious interaction, saying that Shotzzy “killed himself for a TikTok.” Shotzzy was quick to agree, but was left laughing in frustration as the rest of his chat clowned on his careless mistake. Most players have experienced this interaction before with vehicles in Warzone, since any speed on car will knock a player out.

Even still, the CoD Next beta has been filled with incredible reveals, hilarious moments, and plenty of hype to go around as the community prepares for the release of MW3 this coming November.

