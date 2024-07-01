CoD players hope Black Ops 6 brings the return of these classic cosmetics

The excruciating wait for Black Ops 6 is too much for some Call of Duty players, who can only voice their opinions about what they want online until the game is released.

In a July 1 Reddit thread, CoD players came together to pine for days past in the series while openly airing out their hopes and dreams. That’s nothing new, but the subject this time around was pretty interesting: types of paid and unlockable cosmetics.

Cosmetics generate a lot of revenue. Image via Activision

In past CoD games such as Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare 2019, customization options included items like hand gestures, watches, custom reticles, and sprays. Some of the aforementioned CoD players are looking for them to return, and I’m inclined to agree.

Modern Warfare 2 and now MW3 have replaced such items with things like gun screens, stickers, and decals. These items can be found in many paid bundles, whereas previous bundles used to sometimes include specific gestures (like a finger-wag or other extreme ones like pulling out a zombie’s head), or sprays where the player would pull out a can of spray paint and tag a wall with a special image.

All of these items allow players to express their personalities, arguably better than a sticker on a gun or a gun screen does. And really, what’s better than using a fun gesture after clutching a round of Search and Destroy when your whole team is watching?

Seeing as cosmetics generate a ton of revenue after the game’s initial premium purchase price, Activision may be listening when it comes to players talking about what they hope to see in the new CoD game, so social media posts like these could only help their case.

With Treyarch back at the helm in BO6, these items are all possible to make a return when the game drops on Oct. 28.

