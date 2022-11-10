Call of Duty players are disappointed by the content coming in season 01 of Modern Warfare 2

Many players aren’t exactly happy about the apparent lack of multiplayer content being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in season 01.

Activision and Infinity Ward showcased all the content and updates coming to MW2 next week in a blog post on Nov. 9. Everything from new operators to battle pass content was detailed in the blog post, but a majority of the information was pointed toward Warzone 2 rather than MW2’s multiplayer.

After the blog was released, players on the official MW2 Reddit voiced their frustrations with the content coming in the first season. It seems like fans are more interested in adding to the core gameplay instead of cosmetic content like operators, weapon skins, and calling cards.

The first Reddit post to gain traction talked about the perceived laziness of Infinity Ward for adding in two maps from previous titles. Shoot House and Shipment will be making a return to Modern Warfare with mild cosmetic changes. While the maps were considered highlights in 2019, players felt like these were obvious additions that should have been replaced by more exciting maps like Terminal, Wasteland, or Highrise.

Another Reddit post highlighted some more lackluster and basic features being added with the season. This includes the CDL Moshpit, which will be released before the game’s competitive mode, and a new co-op mission that doesn’t add anything to the base game’s multiplayer.

Both posts have seen hundreds of fans flocking to the comments to express what they thought should be added instead. One top comment from the second post even brought up a question regarding Gunfight, which was a popular two-vs-two mode seen in the past couple of Call of Duty titles but not in MW2.

MW2 season 01 is set to begin on Nov. 16.