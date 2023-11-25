CoD players are only picking one boot type in MW3—and they’re sick of them

It has been over two weeks since Modern Warfare 3 was released, but players are still finding some glaring issues in the game that might need addressing from the developers soon.

For example, a complaint that the player base is becoming increasingly vocal about has to do with the game’s current boots system and how there is practically one viable boot that can be used: the Covert Sneakers. Covert Sneakers eliminate a player’s footstep sounds, making it much harder for enemies to track down their movement as you run through the map.

On the MW3 subreddit, multiple users agree that the issue isn’t with Covert Sneakers but the fact that none of the other boot options are even close to being strong enough so that players would consider them for their loadouts. There are multiple different options, like Stalker Boots, that give you increased strafe and ADS movement, but they can never contend with the ability to sneak up behind a player without a sound.

“Every COD game has a few perks that are underwhelming, but this is a whole section of perks that are just overshadowed by one,” One user said. “I feel like they need to buff these to make them more reliable because I have Covert Sneakers on all my classes.”

Footstep sounds in MW3 are relatively loud, making it a lot easier to track players in an area of the map without even having a visual of them. As a result, I’ve noticed that I am constantly using sound when possible to wait them out and get an easy kill on a target that never even knew that you were aware of their position.

This is, however, becoming a rare occurrence since most players are already using Covert Sneaker and cannot be heard from the get-go. Instead, I have had to rely on other sound cues to discern where my enemies are, such as gunshots, opening doors, and bomb defusal sounds.

Some players believe that one way to fix this disparity is to lower the base sound levels of footsteps so that Covert Sneakers don’t give you such a massive advantage on the battlefield. If, for example, footsteps were limited so they could only be heard from a certain close distance, players with other boot types could use their buffs without worrying about losing the gunfight immediately against an enemy that is already prepped and waiting for you to turn the corner.