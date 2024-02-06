Call of Duty’s newest operator skin looks like a comic book cartoon come to life

Call of Duty’s operator skin collection is full of some really interesting and silly designs, but the newest one added to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone today just may be one of its coolest yet.

Recommended Videos

The “Sketched Out Tracer Pack” bundle in the CoD Store turns the Swagger operator into something straight out of a comic book, with a sort of color scheme and shading that would make him fit right into a Borderlands game.

The colors are great but don’t give much of a tactical advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The POP-erator skin is brightly colored and cel-shaded in the style of games like Hades and Borderlands, and classic titles like Jet Set Radio, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and Viewtiful Joe, with colors that truly pop.

The bundle, for 2,400 CoD Points, also includes blueprints for the MCW and Striker 9, plus a loading screen, weapon sticker, emblem, calling card, and charm. But the Tracer rounds on the blueprint may be the coolest part of the bundle.

When getting a kill on an enemy with the MCW or Striker 9 blueprints, the bullets have an animated splash effect, and the death animation looks like a panel straight out of a comic book, complete with a “GOTCHA!” text box.

This is just the latest in CoD’s long line of fun skins, which was buffed in season one with a bright yellow rubber ducky operator. It seems like there’s no shortage of ideas for operator skins, although their potential tactical advantage is up for debate.

This is awesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s season two begins tomorrow and will also add operator skins like Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead, on top of past collaboration skins such as characters from The Boys and Dune, so the battlefields of CoD are going to continue to be full of some very unique operators.