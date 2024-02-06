Category:
CoD

Call of Duty’s newest operator skin looks like a comic book cartoon come to life

Blam! Pow! Snikt! Thwip!
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 6, 2024 02:35 pm
POP-erator skin in MW3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Call of Duty’s operator skin collection is full of some really interesting and silly designs, but the newest one added to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone today just may be one of its coolest yet.

The “Sketched Out Tracer Pack” bundle in the CoD Store turns the Swagger operator into something straight out of a comic book, with a sort of color scheme and shading that would make him fit right into a Borderlands game.

The colors are great but don’t give much of a tactical advantage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The POP-erator skin is brightly colored and cel-shaded in the style of games like Hades and Borderlands, and classic titles like Jet Set Radio, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and Viewtiful Joe, with colors that truly pop.

The bundle, for 2,400 CoD Points, also includes blueprints for the MCW and Striker 9, plus a loading screen, weapon sticker, emblem, calling card, and charm. But the Tracer rounds on the blueprint may be the coolest part of the bundle.

When getting a kill on an enemy with the MCW or Striker 9 blueprints, the bullets have an animated splash effect, and the death animation looks like a panel straight out of a comic book, complete with a “GOTCHA!” text box.

This is just the latest in CoD’s long line of fun skins, which was buffed in season one with a bright yellow rubber ducky operator. It seems like there’s no shortage of ideas for operator skins, although their potential tactical advantage is up for debate.

POP-erator blueprints death animation in MW3
This is awesome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3’s season two begins tomorrow and will also add operator skins like Rick Grimes and Michonne from The Walking Dead, on top of past collaboration skins such as characters from The Boys and Dune, so the battlefields of CoD are going to continue to be full of some very unique operators.

Read Article NICKMERCS teases Call of Duty return 8 months after his operator skin was removed for Twitter controversy
NICKMERCS operator skin shown on the lobby menu in Modern Warfare 2.
Category:
CoD
CoD
NICKMERCS teases Call of Duty return 8 months after his operator skin was removed for Twitter controversy
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Two CoD operators face off in MW3's Gunfight mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All Perks and Vests in MW3, listed
A CoD solider wearing night vision goggles.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All Perks and Vests in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
terminal map in cod modern warfare 3
Category:
CoD
CoD
All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 6, 2024
Read Article All weapons in MW3, listed
MW3 operators showing off an exclusive blueprint on the Estate map.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All weapons in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 6, 2024
Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.