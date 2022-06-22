Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s rumored ‘Tarkov-like’ mode reportedly releasing as a standalone free-to-play game in 2023

Another free-to-play CoD could be on the horizon.

A new report suggests that the rumored Escape From Tarkov-like mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released in 2023 as a standalone free-to-play title.

The report, by trusted leaker @RalphsValve for WhatIfGaming, claims that the mode has been “in production for approximately four years and has seen a number of changes throughout development.”

Modern Warfare 2: ‘Tarkov-inspired’ mode, currently dubbed ‘Project Nexus’, set to release free-to-play for 2023.



Exclusive: https://t.co/k7Lbrg7jyn — Ralph (@RalphsValve) June 22, 2022

Ralph says that Modern Warfare II will launch later this year with the traditional single-player, multiplayer, and co-op offerings, followed by Warzone 2, which is scheduled to release by the end of 2022.

In 2023, the Tarkov-like mode dubbed internally as “Project Nexus” will be next. The report says that it’s being described as an “open-world title” that will follow “an elaborate storyline in continuation from the Campaign: chronicling particular characters, fronts, and quests, incorporating aspects of PvE and PvP events.”

Ralph says that the development for Project Nexus has been “shaky” and has seen numerous development delays as a result of Treyarch’s 2023 mainline CoD entry being delayed. “Virtually every Activision-owned studio is contributing” to the development of the new title, according to Ralph.

An announcement for the new mode could be coming in August, according to the report, so we may learn more about the new mode soon.