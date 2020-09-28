Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 6 update available for pre-download on PS4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s season six update can now be pre-downloaded on PlayStation 4, but players can only install it tomorrow, Sept. 29.

Modern Warfare update version 1.27 is a 20 GB download file on PS4. Infinity Ward did the same thing with the season five update in August, but that one was a little bigger at 36 GB.

PC and Xbox users haven’t received the update yet, however. “Xbox does not support the ability to pre-download. Similarly, Battle.net does not currently support pre-downloads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Warzone,” Activision said.

The pre-download allows PS4 users to have the game ready to play when the season officially releases tomorrow. PC and Xbox owners will have to wait to download the update when it goes live.

The season six update will bring fast travel to Warzone through a subway system, new operators, new game modes, and new weapons. It will officially launch on Sept. 29 at 1am CT.