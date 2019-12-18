Today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update introduces loads of new content while reintroducing some oldies.

Update version 1.12 is now live. It’s a 15 GB download file on PC, 14.05 GB for Xbox One, and 10.2 GB for the PlayStation 4, according to CharlieIntel. While the patch certainly satiates players’ needs for new maps, missions, and game modes, it also promises a fix to several pesky bugs plaguing the Modern Warfare experience.

Here are the full patch notes for Modern Warfare update version 1.12.

What’s New

New Operator: Nikto

New maps Shipment Vacant Winter Docks: Winter-themed “Docks” two-vs-two map

Playlist update Vacant and Shipment 24/7 Cranked Gunfight is back

New Special Operation: “Strongbox.”

New Classic Special Operation Missions: “Disinform” and “Bomb Squad.”

General

Fix for a bug that could cause players to be stuck in a “Update requires restart” loop.

Fix for a bug where creating a custom mode could prevent access to private match game mode options.

Fix for players disconnecting and experiencing the “TURTLE” error code.

Fix for a bug where the green “new” notification icon was not clearing off the screen even though there weren’t any new items to view.

Implemented fixes for various exploits and boosting techniques.

Fix for some players experiencing a “drift” while using an Xbox controller.

Fixed two bugs that could cause players to accidentally use multiple XP tokens due to a delay between clicking the button and confirmation on our end.

Fixed an issue where Care Packages could fall through the roof of various buildings in Port.

Fixed a bug where players were unable to swap Field Upgrades after selecting Field Upgrade Pro.

Attempting to deploy the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade at the beginning of a round-based mode would result in the Field Upgrade becoming unusable until the player respawns. This has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where all tablet-based killstreaks and Field Upgrades have a zoomed-in view when using on Aniyah Palace.

Made some slight UI adjustments to the base and officer rank progression screens to both have similar designs.

Fix for watches not appearing in modes with preset loadouts.

Added a new menu that allows players to launch a specific Trial.

Fixed a bug that caused keybinds to reset to their default values.

Friend Request & Party Invite Notifications option will be set to Enabled by default after the patch. Players can disable that option through the Account tab of the Options menu.

Implemented several settings for the Auto-Sprint option (Always Sprint, Always Super Sprint).

Added an Auto Move Forward feature for Keyboard and Mouse as well as Controller

For Keyboard and Mouse, a keybind can be added in the Options menu via the advanced section of Move Forward.

For Controller, when this feature is enabled in the Options menu, it can be activated in game by pushing the movement stick forward twice.

Keyboard and Mouse

Improved navigation in the Store and Battle Pass menus.

Added a Change Zoom and Toggle Hybrid Behavior gameplay option to change which keybind triggers the Change Zoom and Toggle Hybrid.

Audio

Footsteps: Reduced audible range of third-person footsteps.

Increased occlusion on footsteps.

Adjusted various foley sounds that played at a larger range than footsteps during ADS and crouch movements.

Fix for air vehicles not occluding properly.

General occlusion adjustments to all air vehicles.

Fix for knife impact sounds missing from kill cams.

Weapons

Adjusted hip spread for the .357 Snake Shot so it’s consistent regardless of stance.

Reduced flinch on the Kar98k, EBR-14, and MK2 Carbine.

PC

Several fixes were implemented to prevent crashes and improve stability.

Special Operations: Survival

Various exploit fixes.

Classic Special Operations

Fixed a bug where players were receiving inconsistent amounts of XP.

Special Ops

Fix for rank up UI splashes no working as intended.

When using a Respawn Flare, no UI icon would appear on the minimap (Operation Harbinger).

Fixed a bug where pistols were dealing too much damage against Juggernauts compared to other weapon classes.

In Operation Crosswind, nearby enemies will not become alerted if a player uses a rocket launcher, causing the player to not break stealth. This has been fixed.

Fixed a bug where players were able to go prone with the minigun if they get revived while having it equipped.

Added the reward players could earn if completing an Operation within the playlist menu.

Call of Duty League

Reduced the lethality of non-car explosives.

Adjustments to spawns for Hardpoint.

Search and Destroy

Fix for a bug where the defending team could see the bomb carrier objective icon.

With the ‘Weapon Pings on Minimap’ option is enabled, the bomb carrier would not show as a red dot on the minimap when shooting their weapon. This has been fixed.

CoD Caster