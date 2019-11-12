The next major Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is now available to download.

Modern Warfare update version 1.08 hit the live servers earlier today. It’s a 3.415 GB download file on PlayStation 4. Infinity Ward has already posted the patch notes for this update on Reddit and there are a few changes that players will be excited to see.

Here are the patch notes for Modern Warfare update version 1.08:

General fixes

More backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all modes and all platforms

Riot Shield

Fix for a bug where a player using the Riot Shield would not take explosive damage during certain situations

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would stow on the players back when using Stim. (Tactical)

Footsteps

Adjusted to always play walk footstep sounds when in ADS and crouch independent of speed

Increased the speed in which you can remain using the walk footstep sounds by slightly pressing on the movement stick

Challenges

General fix for the UI and Challenge state getting out of sync. We’ll continue to monitor and make additional fixes as needed in future updates

Fix for a challenge related error that could occur; DEV ERROR 5476

Fix for Mission Challenge description, “Get Kills with a Burst Weapons” being too vague.

Piccadilly

Spawn tuning while playing TDM and Domination

Domination flag adjustments; B Flag is now near the busses instead of the center fountain

Weapons

ARs: Minor hip spread adjustment

Minor hip spread adjustment 725: Reduce range

Reduce range M4: increase hip spread, decrease damage to the head

increase hip spread, decrease damage to the head FAL: Reduced recoil, increased ADS speed

Reduced recoil, increased ADS speed EB-14: Increase ADS speed

Increase ADS speed Miscellaneous ammo reserve adjustments upon spawning to be in-line with other weapons of their class

Special Operations

Fix for a bug where a player using the Overkill perk with an SMG as their secondary would sometimes spawn without a primary weapon when joining a match in progress

Most notably, Infinity Ward has implemented heavily-requested changes to footstep audio in Modern Warfare. Now, you’ll only be able to hear “walk footstep sounds” when a player is aiming down sights or crouching, according to Infinity Ward. This should allow players to walk around the map more quietly.

Additionally, Infinity Ward nerfed the 725 shotgun and M4A1 assault rifle again. The developer further reduced the ranged on the 725 and increased the hip spread of the M4 while also decreasing the damage it deals to an enemy’s head.

Some slight changes were made to the unpopular map Piccadilly, but they might not be enough to keep players from backing out of a lobby whenever it shows up.

You can test all of these Modern Warfare adjustments once you’ve downloaded update version 1.08.