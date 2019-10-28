Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update version 1.05 is live

Another update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available to download.

Modern Warfare update version 1.05 is now live. It’s a 2.412 GB download file on PlayStation 4. The patch notes for this update haven’t been released yet by Activision or Infinity Ward, however.

Many players expect that a fix for Dead Silence will be implemented in this update—although that’s unconfirmed at this time. Dead Silence is a popular Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare that’s supposed to make your footsteps quieter, but it hasn’t been working properly since launch.

Patch 1.05 follows update version 1.04, which was released three days ago on the game’s launch day. The previous update introduced iconic multiplayer modes like Ground War and Free-for-All to Modern Warfare.

This article will be updated when the patch notes for update version 1.05 become available.