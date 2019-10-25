Two iconic game modes in the Call of Duty franchise have made a return after Infinity Ward added both modes in the first patch for Modern Warfare since its release earlier today.
Patch 1.04 has introduced both Ground War and Free-for-All to Modern Warfare. There were previously only five game modes in regular quick play with Gunfight, Realism, and Cyber Attack as stand-alone options. Now, Free-for-All and Ground War have been added to multiplayer.
Ground War is a large-scale objective game mode that features up to 64 players in a match at once, the largest in a Call of Duty title excluding battle royale. It features vehicles, such as helicopters and land vehicles. Once one team has captured 250 points, they’ll be crowned the victors.
Free-for-All has been a staple in Call of Duty since its release in Call of Duty: 4. This is a last-man-standing game mode that ends after a player has reached the score limit. But the top=three players earn a “win.”
Infinity Ward has fixed several bugs in Modern Warfare, like certain challenges not tracking progress. The full patch notes can be viewed below.
Patch notes
- Adding Free-for-All.
- Turning on Ground War.
- Removing 10v10 Domination from Aniyah.
- Backend fixes to help prevent against crashing across all platforms—if you experience a crash, let Activision know.
- Fix for a bug where players could earn more points when shooting specific vehicles while having Pointman equipped.
- Improved ADS while using weapons without scopes on Xbox.
- In some instances, some players weren’t able to complete the Highway mission due to an exfil bug.
- Fix for the “Best of the Best” challenge not tracking progress.
- Fix for the “Elite Sniper” challenge not displaying the correct description.
- Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression.
- Fix for the unlock criteria for the “Double Cross” reticle not progressing past four.
- Fix for the description and requirements needed to unlock some optic scopes in Gunsmith.
- Fix for an exploit in Gunsmith when using mouse and keyboard.