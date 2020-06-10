Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 4 update is “large,” but Infinity Ward is working to reduce the game’s overall size

Prepare your hard drives and set some time aside, Call of Duty gamers—another update is on the way.

As anyone who’s played Modern Warfare can attest, the game’s update files and download times are quite substantial, to say the least. Infinity Ward is warning that tonight’s season four update will be big, but the team is working on improving the process.

The Season 4 download is going to be large. In order to reduce the overall disc space that MW and WZ take up, we're compressing a bunch of assets. Once installed, the S4 launch will only take up an additional 4GB on consoles for all of the new content. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) June 10, 2020

“The Season 4 download is going to be large,” said Ashton Williams, senior communications manager at Infinity Ward. “In order to reduce the overall disc space that MW and WZ take up, we’re compressing a bunch of assets. Once installed, the S4 launch will only take up an additional 4GB on consoles for all of the new content.”

On PS4, the updates can be as large as 80 to 100 GB. Once they’re downloaded, the files must then be copied and the process can end up taking several hours before the game is playable again.

When prompted for the new update, PS4 players also often must delete other content to download the massive updates, leaving space for only a handful of games on the system.

“We’re continuing to sweep all assets to make size reductions where we can, and also further optimize future patches for size,” Williams said.

Williams also pointed out that players can uninstall content packs for other modes that players might not be playing, like the game’s campaign. There’s an Activision support page that describes the process.

Season four in Modern Warfare is scheduled to go live at 1am CT on June 11.