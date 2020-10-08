A new patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has fixed some issues with the AS VAL and SP-R 208. The two new weapons were introduced at the beginning of season six and were considered overpowered and broken by the player base.

One of the main issues with the AS VAL was a bug that allowed players to shoot through every wall in the Warzone map. This issue was addressed in the new patch, so players should no longer encounter the problem in their matches.

A patch is now available across all platforms! This patch includes weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208. Click the link to see the full list of fixes! https://t.co/xghzckNymx — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 8, 2020

The SP-R 208 didn’t have the same type of game-breaking issues, but it was still overpowered and dominated in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer. Today’s patch increases the flinch and slightly reduces the ADS speed of the SP-R.

Changes were also made to specific attachments. The variable zoom scope on the SP-R has been moved closer to the player while aiming and the ADS speed was also reduced. The .300 Norma mag and .338 Lapua Mag ammo types each received a reduction in bullet velocity and ADS speed, too.

Today’s small patch also fixed an issue where players could survive in the gas while using the subway fast travel system. The SKS, another marksmen rifle, received a small reduction to ADS for variable zoom scopes as well.

These updates should balance the two new weapons without making them underpowered. The patch is live across all platforms and should automatically download when players launch Modern Warfare.