Upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone patch has “tuning” for the AS VAL and SP-R 208

A new patch coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare will tune its two newest guns—and it’s coming “as soon as possible.”

Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams posted on Twitter this morning, revealing that a weapon tuning patch is in testing.

We currently have a patch being tested that has weapon tuning for the AS VAL and SP-R 208. Pending any unforeseen issues, we’ll release it as soon as possible. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) October 7, 2020

The patch is taking aim at season six’s two newest guns, the AS VAL assault rifle and SP-R 208 marksman rifle. Both guns have been the subject of debate since the season launched last week.

The AS VAL is especially in need of a fix, considering it can sometimes be bugged in Warzone, allowing players to shoot through every wall on the map.

Meanwhile, the SP-R 208 has been wreaking havoc in Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and Warzone alike, with many players complaining that it’s overpowered and needs a nerf.

With Williams saying that the update is coming “as soon as possible,” we should have more details about what exactly is changing with the two guns in the next day or so.