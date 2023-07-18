CoD Mobile player gets happiest meal after beating former team on McDonald’s Wi-Fi

One Call of Duty: Mobile player recently displayed a special degree of passion and resourcefulness, as well as a little bit of spite, by successfully upending his former team while possibly sitting a few feet away from a filthy McDonald’s bathroom (as if there’s any other kind).

ItzMago, a Puerto Rican CoD Mobile player, recently told the story of his team’s improbable upset victory over his former squad. Mago explained that after he quit his job and moved into a gaming house with his ARP Gaming teammates, they unceremoniously replaced him, forcing him to stay in a hotel and continue to compete.

He found that the Wi-Fi was especially bad in the hotel, however, so he fled to the warm embrace of the Golden Arches aka Mickey D’s aka Maccies aka McDonald’s. Fortunately and quite surprisingly if I may add, the McDonald’s Wi-Fi was actually suitable for a wireless gaming experience.

When it was time to face off against ARP on July 13 as part of the CoD Mobile World Championship North American Stage Four, ItzMago and his new Six Kings teammates prevailed in a 3-2 victory. And after the win, McDonald’s turned off the lights. Really.

Related: The best Call of Duty: Mobile settings

In an interview with Jake Lucky, ItzMago said that while he was uploading a YouTube video, McDonald’s employees began asking him when he would leave.

“I was in [the dining room at] 11, 11 and a half, and they just started asking me, ‘Yo, lobby’s closed, man.’ ‘I know, I know. Just 2 percent of my video and that’s it,’ I told them,” ItzMago said.

This dude was doing callouts and comms in the McDonald's and even stayed til they closed



If you would like to buy him some Mickey D's, the next reply will be his PayPal information. pic.twitter.com/vlYo6n3cXz — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 14, 2023

They ultimately turned off the lights in the dining room just like Six Kings turned off ARP’s lights, which made for another funny moment in what will likely be the strangest day in ItzMago’s professional career.

About the author