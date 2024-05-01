CoD devs share temporary fix for dev error 5433 plaguing MW3 after Season 3 Reloaded update

If you’ve been trying to enjoy some Modern Warfare 3 and the Season Three Reloaded update today, you might have run into an unfortunate error that’s plagued thousands of other console gamers around the world: dev error 5433.

Luckily for fans, the developers have shared a temporary solution to help players get into the game while they work behind the scenes. Dev error 5433 has been preventing many console players from loading up the game and joining any lobbies, which has brought widespread ire from the general fan base.

There is, however, one fix that can get you into the game, and you only need to change a single setting. According to many CoD players and the developers themselves, players should head over to their settings to decrease their Allocated Texture Cache Size to Medium or Small.

You can find this option by opening up your Settings menu and clicking on the Graphics tab. Navigate to the Quality tab in this new menu, scroll until you find the On-Demand Texture Streaming option, and click on the Show More dropdown.

📢 #MW3 #ModernWarfareZombies



While we work to resolve the cause of this issue, players are encouraged to decrease the Allocated Texture Cache Size option to Medium or Small.



You can find this option in Settings > Graphics > On-Demand Texture Streaming (expanded).… https://t.co/VDJIETa62u — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) May 1, 2024

On-Demand Texture Streaming downloads high-quality graphics to your game so surfaces have more detail with color and design. By lowering the allocated texture cache size, the game will not store as many textures while also preventing the error from popping up. On social media, for example, players have reported that this temporary fix has helped them tremendously. But many gamers likely hope the devs are quick to find a real solution soon.

