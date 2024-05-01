A scary-looking operator in COD MW3
CoD devs share temporary fix for dev error 5433 plaguing MW3 after Season 3 Reloaded update

The developers have provided a little band-aid while PlayStation players attempt to get back into MW3.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: May 1, 2024 01:05 pm

If you’ve been trying to enjoy some Modern Warfare 3 and the Season Three Reloaded update today, you might have run into an unfortunate error that’s plagued thousands of other console gamers around the world: dev error 5433.

Luckily for fans, the developers have shared a temporary solution to help players get into the game while they work behind the scenes. Dev error 5433 has been preventing many console players from loading up the game and joining any lobbies, which has brought widespread ire from the general fan base.

The fix for Dev Error 5433
While the devs look for a permanent fix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is, however, one fix that can get you into the game, and you only need to change a single setting. According to many CoD players and the developers themselves, players should head over to their settings to decrease their Allocated Texture Cache Size to Medium or Small.

You can find this option by opening up your Settings menu and clicking on the Graphics tab. Navigate to the Quality tab in this new menu, scroll until you find the On-Demand Texture Streaming option, and click on the Show More dropdown.

On-Demand Texture Streaming downloads high-quality graphics to your game so surfaces have more detail with color and design. By lowering the allocated texture cache size, the game will not store as many textures while also preventing the error from popping up. On social media, for example, players have reported that this temporary fix has helped them tremendously. But many gamers likely hope the devs are quick to find a real solution soon.

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.