CoD dev says MW3 Zombies could’ve come in an earlier title—and fans feel robbed

Oh, what could have been.

MW3 Zombies has quickly developed a passionate fan base, but the overnight success story could have reportedly happened much earlier.

After a year away, Treyarch returned and delivered a Zombies experience in Modern Warfare 3 unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The developers made a daring gamble by ditching traditional round-based gameplay in favor of a DMZ extraction shooter hybrid—and so far, the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

What could Zombies have looked like in MW 2019? Image via Activision

Players can approach the game mode in any way they prefer, such as completing mastery camo challenges, leveling up weapons, or progressing through the mode’s story. It also helps that players get a giant sandbox to play in as the game mode uses the upcoming Warzone map, Urizikstan.

The Zombies success story led players to ask why they couldn’t get something like this earlier—and the answer disappointed many.

MW 2019 almost featured a Zombies game mode

On Nov. 28, former Infinity Ward co-op director Brian Bright alluded to the fact that a Zombies mode similar to MWZ was in the works several years ago. “We had hundreds of fully fleshed out zombie AI in the beginnings of MW2019,” Bright said. “The mode we planned was similar to what they have now. Unfortunately, I was unable to persuade the bosses that we could have zombies fit vibe wise in an MW game. Good for Treyarch that its liked.”

Bright’s response disappointed fans as they voiced their frustrations in the replies. In reference to MW2019 featuring Spec Ops, CoD content creator HunterTV said “instead we got one of the most mid-third game mode in Call of Duty history.”

“MW2019 with Zombies would’ve been one of the best CoD games ever released,” a second fan added.

The former director didn’t point any fingers, but that didn’t stop community members from placing blame. “The heads at Infinity Ward don’t know what makes a game fun, man,” a third user argued.

Whether you load in with a group of friends or fly solo, Zombies has established a passionate fan base in Modern Warfare 3—and that’s what frustrates players the most about not getting a similar experience earlier. In saying that, the devs want to make the wait worth it by delivering more content through seasonal updates.

Treyarch already announced its plans to add more Zombies content when MW3 season one begins on Dec. 6.