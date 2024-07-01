CoD dataminers think they’ve found evidence of a MW3 Deadpool & Wolverine collab

Iconic Marvel characters could be dropping into your Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 lobbies, according to data miners.

Disney typically doesn’t like having its characters readily executed, blown up, or mutilated as CoD is known for, but two characters who often fall victim to this type of treatment are Deadpool and Wolverine. And, as luck would have it, they’re starring in their own movie at the end of the month.

Deadpool would have a lot of fun in Urzikstan. Image via Activision

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first R-rated MCU movie, launches later this month on July 26. Currently, it seems as though MW3’s season five will begin in that same week on July 24. This, plus the footage found within the game’s files have led many to believe a collab is coming.

In the videos found within Season Four Reloaded update last week, data miners reveal a finishing move that bears a resemblance to something the goofy, third wall-breaking “Merc with a Mouth” may do.

For the finisher, the character taps their victim to force them to turn and distract them. They then flippantly execute them with a single gunshot to the head before offering a little, cutesy wave after they’re gone. It is indeed very Deadpool-ish, and something the silly X-Force member and Marvel troll would do.

This is all just conjecture for now, but the dates do line up. And it’s an exciting prospect, too. If the collab is real, would Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman voice their respective characters and offer their likenesses as well? Or would it be just a generic, comic book version of the two?

Stay tuned, CoD gamers and Marvel fans alike. We should know more within the coming days and weeks whether this dream becomes a reality.

