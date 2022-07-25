The final event of the season is almost here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is coming to the end of its life cycle, and the franchise’s Challengers competitive scene is getting ready to send it off with a blast.

The CoD Challengers Finals is the final tournament of the season, featuring the best amateur teams from all around the world. With some of the best teams from outside of the Call of Duty League, the Challengers Finals should be an exciting conclusion to the season.

Here is everything to know about the 2022 CoD Challengers Finals.

CoD Challengers Finals 2022: schedule, streams, teams, prize pool, and more

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 format

The CoD Challengers Finals 2022 will feature a total of eight teams. Four of these teams were directly invited due to their Global Pro Points and the remaining four were decided through regional Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs.)

The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket. Each series will be a best of five, and losing in the upper bracket will knock a team down to the lower bracket. Losing in the lower bracket will knock the teams out of the tournament.

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 teams

Ultra Academy NA Vikul Hicksy Scrappy Assault

Ultra Academy EU Beans Furiious Vortex Weeman

Team WaR Denza Maple WarDy Harry

Iron Blood Gaming Brack Classic Exceed MohaK

Team Xposed FeLo Clayster Prestinni Venxm

AYM Esports JurNii EriKBooM YaKo SupeR

D1 Gaming Aaron Traixx Couti ZooNer

PointBlank Jazhn CronusKun Immense Lymax



CoD Challengers Finals 2022 prize pool

The eight teams above will compete for a $250,000 prize pool in the CoD Challengers Finals 2022.

First place: $100,000

Second place: $60,000

Third place: $40,000

Fourth place: $20,000

Fifth place: $10,000

Sixth place: $10,000

Seventh place: $5,000

$5,000 Eighth place: $5,000

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 schedule

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 will start on Aug. 4, 2022. The tournament will end on Aug. 6.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Upper Bracket round one, series one: 3pm CT

Upper Bracket round one, series two: 3pm CT

Upper Bracket round one, series three: 4:30pm CT

Upper Bracket round one, series four: 4:30pm CT

Lower Bracket round one, series one: 6pm CT

6pm CT Lower Bracket round one, series two: 7:30pm CT

Friday, Aug. 5

Upper Bracket round two, series one: 3pm CT

3pm CT Upper Bracket round two, series two: 4:30pm CT

Lower Bracket round two, series one: 6pm CT

6pm CT Lower Bracket round two, series two: 7:30pm CT

Saturday, Aug. 6

Upper Bracket finals: 3pm CT

Lower Bracket round three, series one: 4:30pm CT

Lower Bracket finals: 6pm CT

6pm CT Grand Finals: 7:30pm CT

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 stream

CoD Challengers Finals 2022 will be broadcasted on YouTube. The stream will be live hours before the first match on Aug. 4. Participating players won’t be streaming their point of view, making the official stream the only channel where fans can watch the event.