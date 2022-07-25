Call of Duty: Vanguard is coming to the end of its life cycle, and the franchise’s Challengers competitive scene is getting ready to send it off with a blast.
The CoD Challengers Finals is the final tournament of the season, featuring the best amateur teams from all around the world. With some of the best teams from outside of the Call of Duty League, the Challengers Finals should be an exciting conclusion to the season.
Here is everything to know about the 2022 CoD Challengers Finals.
CoD Challengers Finals 2022: schedule, streams, teams, prize pool, and more
CoD Challengers Finals 2022 format
The CoD Challengers Finals 2022 will feature a total of eight teams. Four of these teams were directly invited due to their Global Pro Points and the remaining four were decided through regional Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs.)
The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket. Each series will be a best of five, and losing in the upper bracket will knock a team down to the lower bracket. Losing in the lower bracket will knock the teams out of the tournament.
CoD Challengers Finals 2022 teams
- Ultra Academy NA
- Ultra Academy EU
- Team WaR
- Iron Blood Gaming
- Team Xposed
- AYM Esports
- D1 Gaming
- PointBlank
CoD Challengers Finals 2022 prize pool
The eight teams above will compete for a $250,000 prize pool in the CoD Challengers Finals 2022.
- First place: $100,000
- Second place: $60,000
- Third place: $40,000
- Fourth place: $20,000
- Fifth place: $10,000
- Sixth place: $10,000
- Seventh place: $5,000
- Eighth place: $5,000
CoD Challengers Finals 2022 schedule
CoD Challengers Finals 2022 will start on Aug. 4, 2022. The tournament will end on Aug. 6.
Thursday, Aug. 4
- Upper Bracket round one, series one: 3pm CT
- Upper Bracket round one, series two: 3pm CT
- Upper Bracket round one, series three: 4:30pm CT
- Upper Bracket round one, series four: 4:30pm CT
- Lower Bracket round one, series one: 6pm CT
- Lower Bracket round one, series two: 7:30pm CT
Friday, Aug. 5
- Upper Bracket round two, series one: 3pm CT
- Upper Bracket round two, series two: 4:30pm CT
- Lower Bracket round two, series one: 6pm CT
- Lower Bracket round two, series two: 7:30pm CT
Saturday, Aug. 6
- Upper Bracket finals: 3pm CT
- Lower Bracket round three, series one: 4:30pm CT
- Lower Bracket finals: 6pm CT
- Grand Finals: 7:30pm CT
CoD Challengers Finals 2022 stream
CoD Challengers Finals 2022 will be broadcasted on YouTube. The stream will be live hours before the first match on Aug. 4. Participating players won’t be streaming their point of view, making the official stream the only channel where fans can watch the event.