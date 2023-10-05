CoD celebrating 2 decades of franchise with daily login rewards

20 years of CoD.

Image of Ghost in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, red light is heavily weighing on the character with a skull mask visible on the screen.
Screenshot via Xbox on YouTube

During this year’s Call of Duty Next event, players were treated to a whole plethora of different information surrounding the next installment in the franchise’s history, Modern Warfare 3.

This year also represents two decades of CoD since the first iteration released back in 2003, which means that players are also getting some daily login rewards to celebrate. From Friday, Oct. 6 to Monday, Oct. 16, players can jump into Modern Warfare 2 and pick up a whole collection of nostalgic rewards, including a new operator skin, a new loading screen, a battle token to skip a tier, two new weapon blueprints, an animated emblem, and a large decal for your weapon.

All of these different rewards will also transfer over to MW3 when the game releases, which means that you rock a classic look for the popular character Captain Price as you load into multiplayer games and Warzone engagements during its opening week on Friday, Nov. 10.

The daily login rewards for the 20-year celebration for CoD.
The new daily login rewards for CoD’s 20 year celebration. Image via Activision

Players can pick up these free rewards over the next 10 days:

  • “Old School Price” Operator Skin
  • “Heroes” FTAC Recon weapon blueprint
  • “Villains” Expedite 12 weapon blueprint
  • “2009 Feels” Loading Screen
  • “Sentinel Task Force” Large Decal
  • Battle Token Tier Skip

For any players who want to jump into the MW3 beta, however, you will have to preorder the game to gain access before the festivities begin. The PlayStation-exclusive early access beta will begin on Friday, Oct. 6, while the regular open beta for the platform will start up on Sunday, Oct. 8. For all other platforms, like Xbox and PC, the early access beta begins on Thursday, Oct. 12, while open beta starts on Saturday, Oct. 14.

