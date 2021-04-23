A new update is available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and it features some key changes to movement in the game.

The update's main alterations all have to do with changing up movement speeds for different guns and attachments, including the AK-74u, QBZ-83, and Patrol Grip on submachine guns.

In our latest update:



• 2XP + 2WXP Weekend now live

• MP & Outbreak Free Access

• SMG/attachment tuning

• Movement update

• Outbreak and Dead Ops Arcade 3 updates in Zombies

• Challenge fixes

• Stability fixes + more



Patch notes: https://t.co/zK2vdKok4z pic.twitter.com/j9XuKTLl7U — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 23, 2021

After the season three update went live a few days ago, players immediately noticed a change in how the "slide cancel" worked, as well as how fast you could move with different guns. This update looks to address those concerns.

"The overall goal of these changes is to ensure that SMGs are faster to use than assault rifles by default," Treyarch said in the patch notes. "The AK-74u required some slight speed increases in order to bring it in-line with the rest of its class, and sprint speed bonuses for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on assault rifles, tactical rifles, and sniper rifles required an adjustment to ensure SMGs are faster to sprint with compared to these classes when using this attachment."

While the Call of Duty League is playing on an old patch right now for the first week of Stage Three, this update could be what the pros are playing on when the second week of the stage begins next week.

The update also pushed double XP live for the weekend, along with some general bug fixes, a stability fix, and some changes to the Outbreak mode in Zombies.

The full patch notes can be found below:

General

UI

Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 95650 or 22241 when switching to the Weapons tab in the Multiplayer or Zombies menu while playing offline.

Addressed an issue where the player could see UI Error 61712 when entering the Campaign menu.

Addressed "Showcase Weapon" issues when equipping certain weapons.

Updated map description text for Yamantau and Diesel.

Create-a-Class

Added “Delete” option for Custom Mods.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash related to the destruction of vehicles.

Multiplayer

Weapons

Submachine Guns AK-74u Increased base sprint speed to align with other SMG sprint speeds. Increased shooting move speed and reload sprint speed. Attachments (All SMGs) Patrol Grip Underbarrel Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for Patrol Grip Underbarrel for SMGs to match Pistol sprint speed.

Assault Rifles QBZ-83 Attachments Patrol Grip Underbarrel Added a sprint to fire bonus for the Patrol Grip Underbarrel. Slightly reduced the Patrol Grip sprint speed bonus.

Attachments (Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, Sniper Rifles) Speedgrip Underbarrel Slightly reduced sprint speed bonus for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, and Sniper Rifles to ensure SMGs maintain a faster sprint speed when using the same attachment.



Developer’s note: The overall goal of these changes is to ensure that SMGs are faster to use than assault rifles by default. The AK-74u required some slight speed increases in order to bring it in-line with the rest of its class, and sprint speed bonuses for the Speedgrip Underbarrel on assault rifles, tactical rifles, and sniper rifles required an adjustment to ensure SMGs are faster to sprint with compared to these classes when using this attachment.

Movement

Reduced the time that it takes to transition out of a slide to a standing position.

Made adjustments to the delay when transitioning between crouch and stand.

Modes

Search and Destroy Reduced volume of the audio stingers when a player is eliminated.



Zombies

Outbreak

Gameplay Ammo Mod and Aether Tool item drops can now be discovered in Outbreak. Launchers can now lock onto Special and Elite enemies. Added a new enemy that can drop a Ray Gun when killed. Keep an eye out for the pink mohawk...



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Addressed an error where split-screen players could get a “Game Over” screen after defeating the Mamaback. Addressed an issue where enemies not dying after a failed Room of Judgment event could cause unwanted player deaths or game-overs.

Challenges Addressed an issue where the “Full Arsenal” Challenge could not be completed after fully upgrading all seven weapons in a single match.



Stability