Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War triple-double XP weekend is live

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can now enjoy a triple-double XP weekend and quickly unlock weapons, attachments, and battle pass tiers.

To celebrate Treyarch’s 25th anniversary, The Haunting season event, and the upcoming release of Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War players will get to enjoy two back-to-back weekends of triple-double XP bonuses. This is the perfect opportunity to finish any challenges before the release of Vanguard, although players can still enjoy Cold War for the foreseeable future.

A legendary triple-double awaits.



Starting Friday, everyone gets 2XP, 2XWP, and 2X Battle Pass XP all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/aSet6Jrrmw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 22, 2021

This is unlikely the final double XP weekend for Cold War since multiple Call of Duty titles will continue to have dedicated player bases after Vanguard is released. Many players are still playing Modern Warfare and players can jump between games with ease. But there’s unlikely going to be another weekend with three forms of double XP, so take advantage of it while you can.

The Haunting event contains a few spooky challenges, like unlocking the LAPA submachine gun. Players can also purchase the iconic Ghostface and Frank the bunny operators, adding a terrifying spin on Call of Duty gameplay.

The latest battle pass contains exciting content, like the iconic Call of Duty character Alex Mason. Grinding through a pass can be tough, so the double XP is an appreciated bonus.

The first triple-double weekend is now live and ends on Monday, Oct. 25 at 12pm CT. Fans can enjoy another round of triple-double XP next weekend, starting on Oct. 29 and ending on Nov. 1. Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on Nov. 5.