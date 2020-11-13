Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War experiencing server issues at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has officially been released around the world. But as expected by most longtime fans of the franchise, the game is experiencing server issues at launch.

Several fans are struggling to get on the servers or play online at this time. After staring at a screen that shows you’re attempting to connect to the online services, players are met with an error message.

Screengrab via Activision

At first, there wasn’t much that fans could do. They could either retry to connect to the online services or play offline.

Some players claimed to have success by restarting their game completely and booting it back up. But now, it seems like most players have been able to get on the servers.

Screengrab via Activision

As the team behind the game works to fix the issue, some players have been able to gain access to the game while others have been placed in a server queue where they’re given a place and estimated time when they should be able to get into the servers.

With the game launching on all platforms around the world at the same time, it’s likely this isn’t the last of the connection issues fans can expect on launch day. Thousands of players will be attempting to funnel in and get their first taste of Black Ops Cold War.