Today’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War patch brought back the popular Nuketown 24/7 playlist and introduced adjustments to the scorestreak costs and damage tuning. Zombies fans can also expect updates to the mode’s progression and stability improvements.

Nuketown 24/7 will replace the Motherland Moshpit playlist and give fans another chance to experience the hectic map over and over again. Players can also expect significant changes to almost all scorestreaks in Cold War in an effort to make them more balanced and effective.

Here’s a full list of every scorestreak update in today’s patch:

RC-XD

Now destroys Sentry Turrets with a single explosion (previously two).

Cruise Missile

Addressed an issue with Cruise Missile voiceover not playing properly.

Napalm Strike

Reduced radius by 16 percent.

Reduced inner damage by 10 percent.

Reduced outer damage by 12.5 percent.

Artillery

Reduced outer damage by 20 percent.

Corrected an issue with explosion damage.

Attack Helicopter

Increased cost from 4,500 to 5,000.

VTOL Escort

Reduced cost from 8,000 to 7,000.

Chopper Gunner

Increased cost from 6,500 to 8,000.

General

Closed an exploit that could allow players to reset the Combat Bow and War Machine ammo.

Zombies players will no longer experience the issue that prevented the Hunter Mastery Card from unlocking and several other problems on Die Maschine were addressed. Dead Ops Arcade also received an update that improves stability for the Room of Judgement event.

The Combat Record has been updated to represent currently available items and the issue that allowed the Battle Pass UI to be displayed before the beginning of season one has been resolved.

The latest patch is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War across all platforms.