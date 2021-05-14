New Zombies content coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on May 20, new map in season 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is receiving a big, midseason update on May 20. And today, Treyarch detailed what’s coming to the Zombies mode.
Treyarch confirmed that a new, traditional, round-based Zombies map won't be coming until season four. But May 20's midseason update will add a lot to the existing Zombies experience. The Outbreak mode will be getting a ton of love.
Outbreak is receiving a new main quest, an Orda Encounter world event, a new fishing feature, plus new intel documents, audio logs, radio transmissions, and artifacts. The open world will be even more fun to explore.
The Mystery Box is receiving a slew of new weapons to mess around with, including all of the guns that have been added to Black Ops Cold War post-launch. New guns in the box include the Groza, MAC-10, Streetsweeper, FARA 83, and the LC-10.
"Looking further ahead, development is already underway on more Zombies content for future seasons, Treyarch said. "In addition to that new content, players can expect new Perks, Wonder Weapons, Support Weapons, limited-time modes, and Dark Aether story intel along the way. We appreciate everyone’s patience while we continue development on our next map, and hope you have a blast with all the other Zombies content coming in the meantime."
Below, you can find the full list of content coming to Zombies in Black Ops Cold War on May 20.
New content
- Outbreak
- New Main Quest
- Orda Encounter World Event
- Fishing
- New Intel Documents, Audio Logs, Radio Transmissions, and Artifacts to discover
- Round-Based Maps
- “Cranked 2: No Time to Crank” limited-time mode in “Firebase Z” and “Die Maschine”
- Dead Ops Arcade 3
- New Silverback Slideways bonus map
- Onslaught (PlayStation®)
- Onslaught Standoff map + new Intel
- “Lotto Loadouts” limited-time mode
- New challenge with exclusive Weapon Blueprint reward
New features and gameplay improvements
- New weapons added to the Mystery Box and Trial rewards in round-based maps and Outbreak:
- Groza assault rifle
- MAC-10 SMG
- Streetsweeper shotgun
- FARA 83 assault rifle
- LC10 SMG
- R1 Shadowhunter crossbow
- ZRG 20mm sniper rifle
- Sledgehammer melee weapon
- Wakizashi melee weapon
- Machete melee weapon
- E-Tool melee weapon
- Custom Mod support: Bring custom Blueprints into Zombies via the “Apply Blueprint” feature! Create multiple configurations for every weapon in the game and apply your Custom Mods to all weapons found in a game session.
- New Outbreak Map features: Free cursor support and the ability to Ping the overhead map
- Zombies-specific weapon tuning to increase the overall power of the Black Ops Cold War arsenal
- New Weapon Unlock Challenges: Baseball Bat and AMP63 machine pistol (in-season)
- Rebalancing zombie health at high rounds and scaling Self Revive costs to provide a greater challenge and higher stakes for skilled Zombies players
- Buffing the Pack-a-Punched ZRG 20mm bullet penetration to affect multiple zombies
- Reduced health for the Demented Echo in Outbreak
- New gameplay improvements and bug fixes in Dead Ops Arcade 3