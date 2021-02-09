Treyarch has listened to community feedback about League Play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and implemented changes today to create a more balanced and competitive environment. A new update released today also introduced bug fixes and stability improvements for Firebase Z, the latest Zombies map.

League Play has finally arrived in Cold War, but some fans weren't happy with the ruleset and features. Competitive fans enjoyed the same maps and modes featured in professional play, but many of the attachments and items banned in professional settings were still available in League Play.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update:



Patch notes: https://t.co/4XllTA3KOq



• New League Play restrictions

• CDL preset class fix

• #FirebaseZ updates + stability improvements

• Special enemies now count as Elite eliminations for Zombies camo challenges; Orda now counts as 3 pic.twitter.com/9udx23fgHm — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 9, 2021

Treyarch listened to the community’s complaints, though, and restricted several League Play items, including all suppressor attachments, multiple barrel attachments, and more. Here's a full list of the newly banned items:

Attachments

Suppressors (All)

Task Force Barrel

Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

CMV MIL-Spec Barrel

Tiger Team Barrel

Mounted Flashlight

Target Designator

Tiger Team Spotlight

Scorestreaks

Armor

War Machine

Field Upgrades

Jammer

Lethals

Molotov

Perks

Gung-Ho

The patch also addressed the bug that showed empty Create-a-Class slots for new players. Players should now be able to save custom classes in League Play properly, too. Treyarch assured fans it will continue to listen to feedback and implement changes as needed.

The latest Zombie map, Firebase Z, also received new stability improvements and bug fixes to improve gameplay for all players. The special enemy class now counts toward the Elite elimination weapon camo challenge, which will make it easier to complete. Orda eliminations now count for three eliminations toward camo challenges.

League Play should now more closely resemble its professional counterpart, putting players one step closer to the authentic competitive experience.