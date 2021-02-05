A new update went live today in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and its contents could have some big implications in next week’s Call of Duty League launch weekend.

Treyarch confirmed the addition of "a small speed penalty and jump height penalty after landing from a jump," first noticed by players yesterday. It's a noticeable change that stops a player's movement quite a bit after they finish a jump.

In today's #BlackOpsColdWar update: https://t.co/NNkuuMJ2Aw



• “Firebase Z” main EE quest unlocked at 10AM PT

• Zombies updates

• Movement tuning

• Custom Game updates

• New Prestige Shop content

• Stability & bug fixes

• H.A.R.P. fixes

• Double XP Weekend Feb. 5-8! pic.twitter.com/kWuS7nlbvV — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 5, 2021

"We will continue to monitor this change in the live environment and make further tuning changes as needed," Treyarch said, meaning that the changes could be reverted if there's enough outcry against them.

Custom games have also seen some additions with the inclusion of CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control modes featuring preset CDL classes and competitive settings. Gunfight is now enabled in custom games, too.

The new Zombies map, Firebase Z, has also already seen some changes. Treyarch has reduced the number of Manglers in earlier rounds, reduced the number of Mimic spawns, and addressed a couple of other bugs.

The full patch notes for the Feb. 5 update can be read below:

Global

Double XP weekend

Double XP active in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from Feb. 5 to 8 at 12pm CT.

Prestige Shop

Added new Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty titles to the Prestige Shop, including Prestige Icons from Black Ops 3 Zombies, Black Ops 4 Zombies, and Blackout.

Multiplayer

Movement

Added a small speed penalty and jump height penalty after landing from a jump. We will continue to monitor this change in the live environment and make further tuning changes as needed.



Custom Games

CDL Pro Added CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control modes featuring preset CDL classes and CDL competitive settings.

Gunfight Enabled Gunfight in Custom Games.

General Addressed a UI Error issue that could prevent players from saving custom settings in Custom Games.



Scorestreaks

H.A.R.P. Mini-map will now properly display when a friendly H.A.R.P. is active, regardless of a UAV being active or not. Addressed an issue where the Jammer Field Upgrade could cause players to disappear from the mini-map when a friendly H.A.R.P. was active.



Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining Express in Split Screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur as the train exited the map on Express.

Zombies

Main Quest

Enabled the main Easter Egg quest at 12pm CT on Friday, Feb. 5.

Stability

Added crash fixes related to Tombstone Soda, Napalm Strike, Artillery, and Exfil.

Enemies

Reduced the number of Manglers in earlier rounds.

Reduced the number of possible Mimic traps spawns around the map to reduce the frequency of encountering hidden Mimics.

Addressed an issue where a Mimic trap could spawn that didn't actually have a Mimic in it, resulting in an item on the ground that could not be interacted with.

Addressed an issue where the Mimic could throw the player out of gameplay space.

Addressed an issue where zombies would fail to path in the Motor Pool when only the Weapons Lab was opened.

Wonder Weapon

Reduced the number of shots required to trigger the Vortex explosion.

Addressed an issue with the RAI K-84 Vortex explosion damage being multiplied incorrectly.

Addressed an issue where a prompt would remain on Dr. Dimitri Kuhlklay during the Wonder Weapon quest.

Assault Rounds

Tuned Orda health values based on high rounds.

Decreased equipment damage against the Orda.

Gameplay