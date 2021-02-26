A new update has gone live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, focusing on fixing some bugs that popped up alongside the season two update.

Players have been reporting numerous crashes since the update went live earlier in the week, especially in the new Outbreak mode in Zombies. Treyarch says those crashes have been addressed.

In our latest #BlackOpsColdWar updates: https://t.co/kilDjaDvbC



• Performance improvements

• Outbreak stability fixes

• Outbreak bonus XP fix

• Apocalypse in Prop Hunt

• Ray Gun splash damage fix

• League Play menu updates

• 2XP + 2WXP Weekend begins!

+ more pic.twitter.com/HsdwJu4bEG — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 26, 2021

Numerous other issues, mainly in Zombies, have been fixed, such as a bug that was rewarding lower-than-intended match bonus XP, various enemy pathing issues, and a problem where the Aether Shroud field upgrade could lose its initial charge during a Retrieve objective.

Framerate performance has been a problem since the update on all platforms and Treyarch says those have been addressed, too. The game should now run smoother for all players.

The new season for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone went live yesterday, adding two new weapons and a new battle pass, among other things. Double XP and double weapon XP began in the game this afternoon.

The full patch notes for the Feb. 26 update can be found below:

Global

Events

2XP + 2WXP Weekend Double XP and Double Weapon XP now live in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone through 10AM PT Monday, March 1st.



Performance

Addressed framerate performance issues on all platforms since Season Two launch.

Multiplayer

Maps

Raid Addressed an issue that allowed players to stand outside of the intended play space outside of the basketball court.

Checkmate Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the P3 Hardpoint zone outside of the boundary.



Modes

Prop Hunt Added Prop Hunt to Featured Playlists (Feb. 25). Added Apocalypse to Prop Hunt map pool.



After Action Report

Addressed an issue where both teams would display the same score in the After Action Report.

League Play

Menus/Lobby

Added the Outbreak Event tab to League Play.

Added the Challenges tab to League Play.

Re-enabled the Calling Cards tab in the Player Identity list in League Play.

Addressed an issue where Tokens could not be redeemed from the League Play lobby.

UI

Addressed an issue with the Rank 1 emblem being present in multiple locations before a player had completed Placement Matches.

Zombies

Outbreak

Stability Addressed stability issues related to Objectives, Hellhounds, Plaguehounds, Trials Machine, and Dragon Relic. Added various crash fixes.

Progresssion Addressed an issue that was resulting in lower-than-intended Outbreak Match bonus XP totals.

Gameplay Addressed various enemy pathing issues. Addressed an issue that caused a loss of functionality for the parachute after going down from a fall.

Field Upgrades Addressed an issue where the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade could lose its initial full charge during the Retrieve Objective.

Support Closed an exploit that allowed the Death Machine to be used indefinitely.

UI Addressed a UI error that would appear when pinging the Trials Computer.



Weapons