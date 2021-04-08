Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 4-day double XP weekend is live

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can now enjoy double XP for the next four days. The latest double XP event went live today at 12pm CT and will last four days, giving players a significant opportunity to level up quickly.

The four-day double XP event comes just in time for players to quickly level up while they use the new ZRG 20mm sniper rifle. The new weapon fires 20mm rounds and delivers a bigger punch than any other available sniper rifle. Players can unlock the weapon by purchasing the “Jackpot Sniper” bundle or completing an in-game challenge.

Our four-day Double Weekend is LIVE in #BlackOpsColdWar, now through 10AM PT April 12th! pic.twitter.com/SbFQMhTZDB — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 8, 2021

The latest patch also fixed numerous issues across all game modes, including an exploit that allowed players to get out of bounds on Miami Strike. Zombies players can enjoy double XP too and new stability improvements that should make the gameplay experience better.

The RC-XD scorestreak’s damage has been increased to allow players to eliminate enemies using Flak Jacket. Two issues with the “Science” and “Classic” camo categories impacting the RPG-7 and R1 Shadowhunter, respectively, have been fixed, so players should now unlock those camos without issue.

The four days of double XP should be enough for any player to level up their account significantly. Remember that double XP is active in all game modes, so don’t worry about missing out on the bonus XP.

The double XP event ends on April 12 at 12pm CT.