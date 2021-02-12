Double weapon XP now live for the weekend in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The weekend is for grinding and now’s as good a time as any in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War because double weapon XP is live for the weekend.

Players will earn twice the progress toward ranking up their guns and unlocking attachments from now until Monday, Feb. 15 at 12pm CT. The XP buff applies to Warzone, too.

Upgrade your arsenal. 💪



2WXP is live now all weekend long in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/XaGcfyyCQG — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 12, 2021

This is likely the last chance for double weapon XP before the new season begins in less than two weeks. At that point, it'll be all about grinding whatever new content is available, so this weekend is perfect for the XP grind.

Nuketown 24/7 is a perfect playlist for players to level up weapons, offering a blistering pace of play on one of the smaller maps available in Call of Duty history. Weapon attachments will be aplenty.

Running alongside the XP buff is a sale on battle pass tiers. Players can use CoD Points to rank up their battle pass to tier 100 for 100 CP, also available right now and through Feb. 15.

Esports fans can even play and level up their guns while watching the first weekend of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, which will have matches all weekend long, including two games today starting at 2pm CT.