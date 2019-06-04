Today’s major Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is now available on PlayStation 4.

Black Ops 4 update version 1.18 is live and can be downloaded. And unlike what Call of Duty fans have come to expect, the patch notes were released immediately along with the update.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter DaysOfSummer is now live on PS4! * Free Grind MP map * Community Challenge * New weapons * Capture the Flag * Ground War, Summer updates, Attack Helicopter & Hawk in #Blackout * New Gauntlet, Epic Elixirs & new weapons in #Zombies + more! Intel: https://t.co/7ACEV2wm30

The popular Days of Summer seasonal event is now live on PS4. New cosmetic items, weapons, game modes, and more have been introduced as part of this event.

The multiplayer map Grind from Black Ops II is available and free for all players on PS4. The popular Capture the Flag mode has also been added to Black Ops 4 multiplayer.

The Vendetta sniper, S6 Stingray tactical rifle, Peacekeeper assault rifle, Locus bolt-action sniper, and Ballistic Knife are the newest weapons to become available in Black Ops 4. Longtime Call of Duty fans will remember the Peacekeeper, Locus, and Ballistic Knife from previous titles in the franchise.

The Blackout map has received a summer-themed update and the new Ground War 50-vs-50 mode is now available in Black Ops 4 battle royale. Zombies fans now have the new Labours of Hercules Gauntlet on Ancient Evil, as well as four fan-favorites Epic Elixirs on PS4: Perkaholic, Near Death Experience, Reign Drops, and Shopping Free.

You can read the full patch notes on the official Black Ops 4 subreddit.