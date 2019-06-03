Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Days of Summer event starts tomorrow

The latest Call of Duty seasonal event is coming to Black Ops 4 tomorrow.
The highly-anticipated Days of Summer event is set to go live on June 4. It’s unclear exactly what fans can expect from this in-game event, but new cosmetic items will likely be added to Black Ops 4.
New weapons could also be introduced during this event. One fan on Twitter asked if a new sniper is coming tomorrow, and Treyarch’s official account replied with a checkmark symbol.
Capture the Flag will be added to Black Ops 4 multiplayer as a part of this event. Ground War is also coming to Blackout’s updated summer-themed map.
Many Call of Duty fans look forward to the Days of Summer event each year. The seasonal event has been a part of previous CoD titles, including Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare Remastered, Black Ops III, and WWII.
The Black Ops 4 Days of Summer event will likely begin tomorrow afternoon around 1pm CT.