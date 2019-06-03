Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Days of Summer event starts tomorrow

The latest Call of Duty seasonal event is coming to Black Ops 4 tomorrow.

The highly-anticipated Days of Summer event is set to go live on June 4. It’s unclear exactly what fans can expect from this in-game event, but new cosmetic items will likely be added to Black Ops 4.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter Summertime begins June 4th in Operation Spectre Rising, and the whole crew’s ready to party. #BlackOps4 https://t.co/y653Lpw3cL

New weapons could also be introduced during this event. One fan on Twitter asked if a new sniper is coming tomorrow, and Treyarch’s official account replied with a checkmark symbol.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter Live tomorrow on PS4 with our Days of Summer seasonal event: * MP: Capture the Flag + new weapons * Blackout: Ground War + Summer map updates * Zombies: Labours of Hercules Gauntlet + new weapons and Elixirs * Much, much more

Capture the Flag will be added to Black Ops 4 multiplayer as a part of this event. Ground War is also coming to Blackout’s updated summer-themed map.

Many Call of Duty fans look forward to the Days of Summer event each year. The seasonal event has been a part of previous CoD titles, including Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare Remastered, Black Ops III, and WWII.

The Black Ops 4 Days of Summer event will likely begin tomorrow afternoon around 1pm CT.