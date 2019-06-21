Double XP is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

The latest double XP weekend for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has begun.

This double XP period, which Treyarch is calling the Fun in the Sun Weekend, started today (Friday, June 21) at 12pm CT. Double XP will be available in multiplayer, Zombies, and League Play. Players can also earn double Merits in Blackout, Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode. In addition, all players will have access to the Black Ops Pass multiplayer DLC maps this weekend.

If you haven’t prestiged in Black Ops 4 yet, this double XP weekend could be the perfect opportunity to grind some multiplayer matches. You can also take advantage of the double Merits to quickly level up in Blackout.

The double XP period will be available until Tuesday, June 25 at 12pm CT. This means you’ll have four days to rank up as much as possible during the Fun in the Sun Weekend in Black Ops 4.