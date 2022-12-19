13 classic Call of Duty maps we want to see remastered for Modern Warfare 2

When it comes to Call of Duty, the main characters are not just favorites like Captain Price, Ghost, or Soap. In multiplayer, the main characters are the maps you play on.

Over the past few years, CoD has made a habit of bringing back classic maps for the new titles. The younger generation can now experience the maps that many gamers grew up on, and that’s just an awesome thing for everybody involved.

In Modern Warfare 2, a couple of classics have already been added in Shipment and Shoot House, with more planned to come at a later date. Thankfully, there are plenty of maps to choose from, and there’s a lot of inspiration in the franchise’s rich history.

Here are some ideas for classic CoD maps to be remastered for MW2.

Look at what’s already in front of you

Quarry, Terminal, Dome, Highrise

These classic maps from earlier entries in the franchise are already in the game and will likely be added over time. You’ve probably already seen them or played on them if you’ve entered Al Mazrah for some games of Warzone 2 or DMZ.

Each of these maps should translate incredibly well to MW2’s current multiplayer landscape. Just imagine a moshpit playlist of nothing but returning classics. Oh, the fun that could be had.

Remember where you came from

Strike, Crash, Overgrown, Invasion

The original MW2’s maps may go down in history as some of the most loved, favorite multiplayer maps in any shooter ever. While the ones mentioned above are already in the game and should easily join, these others might need some coercing.

CoD4 and MW2 are full of maps that are synonymous with the franchise for so many players. So many memories were made in the late 2000s on these locales, and they deserve to be remade for a new generation to enjoy.

Show MW3 some love

Arkaden, Seatown, Bootleg, Hardhat

Modern Warfare 3 is the oft-forgotten entry in the original MW franchise. While CoD4 set the stage for CoD to become what it has way back in 2007, and MW2 brought the series to new heights in 2009, MW3 was quite enjoyable in its own right.

MW3’s maps are often ignored, and it’s true that CoD4 and MW2’s map selections were better overall, but MW3 had some classics in there, too. Arkaden and Bootleg are excellent mid-sized maps, Seatown would work very well for Search and Destroy, and Hardhat is an awesome map that’s on the smaller side, plus it was already in MW 2019 so it should be easy to port over.

Some more easy port jobs

Gun Runner, Hackney Yard

The Modern Warfare reboot from 2019 is most known for its introduction of Warzone, but the multiplayer wasn’t a total lost cause. Some of that game’s best maps, Gun Runner and Hackney Yard, could easily find their way into MW2 over the next couple of years.