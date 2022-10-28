Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2

The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title.

A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one of the maps, which looks suspiciously like Rust from the original MW2. The area is inaccessible for players, but it’s definitely a nice call-back for long-time fans of the series.

Rust was one of the most popular maps in Modern Warfare 2, and it wasn’t without a reason. Thanks to its small area with many unique angles and a tall, accessible tower in the center, it was many players’ favorite, especially for those who enjoyed close-quarter combat and playing with the Intervention—the most popular sniper weapon in the game.

While the developers haven’t mentioned the return or Rust, there’s a possibility players could see it added as a six-vs-six map sometime in the future.

There have been hints that other fan-favorite CoD maps, like Highrise and Favela, might be points of interest in the upcoming Warzone 2. There’s definitely a possibility that the devs are indeed toying with the idea of bringing back a few old maps one way or another. But we’ll have to wait and see how that turns out.