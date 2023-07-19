Classic Call of Duty titles swarm Xbox’s top paid games after server revival

Classic Call of Duty titles are dominating Xbox’s charts for the highest-selling games after their recent server revival.

Earlier in July, a patch on Xbox fixed online matchmaking servers and gave players the opportunity to quickly jump into games and get their fix of nostalgia.

Prior to the fix, the only way to access an online game was to join a session in progress of a friend or a recent player, which significantly impacted the game’s popularity and made it harder to enjoy.

But classic Call of Duty titles are now benefitting from a revival and are dominating the Xbox charts for highest-selling games.

In the U.S., the top paid game on Xbox currently is Black Ops 2, followed by Modern Warfare 2, the original Black Ops, and Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty domination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The top 10 of the top paid games on Xbox in the U.S. also include Black Ops 3 and World at War, as well as Modern Warfare 2 from the relaunched series—which results in seven of the top 10 paid games being Call of Duty titles.

It’s a similar story in the stores across the world, with the top paid list in the U.K. and Australia also being dominated by Call of Duty.

The news comes as another timely boost to Microsoft, following its victory over the FTC in court regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard, which owns the Call of Duty franchise.

But fans waiting for Call of Duty to land on Xbox Game Pass may still face a lengthy wait, as it is not expected to occur until 2025.

