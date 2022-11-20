Modern Warfare 2’s bugs are ruining CDL scrimmages—and the pros aren’t happy about it

A pesky bug that disabled Call of Duty League settings in Modern Warfare 2 private matches has teams in the league scrambling in scrimmages leading up the start of the league year on Dec. 2.

It’s been several days since the bug first appeared, which removed the CDL presets from private matches. CDL teams have since had to manually apply the settings themselves, but can’t perfectly replicate the experience thanks to a few factors.

Finally scrimming after 4 days. CDL Rules won’t be back til after matches start. That means Control won’t give extra time per tick, and we have to use Ultimate Perks after not for the first couple weeks. New Spawns aswell🫡 — LAT Envoy (@DylanEnvoy) November 19, 2022

Private matches are also riddled with dev errors, constantly kicking players and crashing games, making for a frustrating experience for the pros who are trying to learn a brand new game ahead of intense competition next month.

Infinity Ward has multiple cards on its Trello page tracking the CDL settings and private match issues, but there’s currently no ETA on a fix. With the bulk of the team likely taking off for a well-deserved holiday weekend, it’s looking dire for there to be a fix before the league year begins in just 12 days.

This current predicament comes after the news that the CDL Moshpit playlist, a public playlist with CDL ruleset for players to enjoy while the ranked mode is developed, was also delayed out of a Nov. 16 launch due to “recently discovered issues.”

Update: CDL Moshpit was initially expected to release today at the start of Season 01 multiplayer, but recently discovered issues with the mode will require a slight delay.



Addressing these issues are our current top priority, and we'll update you on the timing ASAP. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 16, 2022

LA Guerillas player and former world champion Arcitys lamented that scrims are “unplayable,” and former CoD pro Formal joked on Twitter that “the CoD devs” are “forcing all the CDL players to play Warzone 2 and stream it,” calling it a “big brain” move.

CDL pros like Scump and Shotzzy have been streaming their Warzone 2 gameplay this week since they are unable to properly scrimmage, racking up big-time viewership in the process.