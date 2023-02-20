Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s ranked play is addicting.

The competitive mode has the same exact rules as the Call of Duty League. So why not use the same exact loadouts that the CDL’s stars are using on the main stage? You may feel like you’re on your own main stage in your bedroom when the ranked play wins keep flowing in after using some of these loadouts.

In ranked play, you’re either going to be running an assault rifle or a submachine gun. With that in mind, we’ve picked two loadouts from the best of the best in the CDL, on the two biggest teams in the league, to help you win your ranked play games and climb the ladder.

Here are the best CDL pro loadouts to use in MW2’s ranked play.

Shotzzy MW2 ranked playloadout

Photo by Taylor Powell

OpTic Shotzzy MW2 Vaznev-9K

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

OpTic Shotzzy MW2 class loadout

Secondary : Pistol or combat knife

: Pistol or combat knife Tactical : Flash

: Flash Lethal : Frag

: Frag Perks : Double Time and Bomb Squad, Focus

: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Focus Field Equipment: Dead Silence

The movement king of CoD is only the king because his loadout allows him to be. This setup works for Shotzzy, so it might work for you. But this kid really is a different breed, so your results may vary.

If this weapon loadout is good enough for the heir apparent of the OpTic Texas crown, then it’s definitely good enough for you in your Silver ranked games.

Simp MW2 ranked play loadout

FaZe Simp MW2 TAQ-56 loadout

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

FaZe Simp MW2 class loadout

Secondary: Combat Knife

Combat Knife Tactical: Stun

Stun Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Perks: Double Time and Bomb Squad, Fast Hands

Double Time and Bomb Squad, Fast Hands Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Simp is one of the best in the game, period, and he’s a dominant force with the TAQ-56 in his hands. He recently revealed his full loadout for the TAQ-56, the current assault rifle of choice for every CDL pro thanks to many other weapons being banned.

With this loadout, you can really anchor your team in Hardpoint or get some hard-earned long-range picks in Search and Destroy in ranked play. Simp knows his stuff, so it’s easy to listen to his advice and throw these attachments on your own TAQ-56 to start racking up skill rating points.