OpTic Texas is amped up to host the latest Call of Duty League Major event this weekend, the 2023 CDL season’s Major Three tournament.

While OpTic will have an uphill climb to take the Major trophy, they will have the crowd on their side at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. And even those who aren’t at the event can earn some swag simply by watching the event on Twitch.

This is all you need to know about the free items you can earn for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by watching the CDL tournament this weekend.

All CDL Major 3 tournament Twitch drops

All four days of the Major will have their own unique viewership rewards. Viewers will only need to watch the Major for a couple of hours each day to unlock all of the rewards.

Additionally, players can stack up double XP and double weapon XP tokens by watching the entire Major. One of each double XP token unlocks after watching two, four, six, eight, 10, 12, and 14 hours.

Here’s everything that’s up for grabs simply by watching the event.

CDL Twitch drops for Thursday, March 9

One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP token 90 minutes: Smoked 'Em calling card

60 Minute Double Weapon XP token 90 minutes: Smoked ‘Em calling card

CDL Twitch drops for Friday, March 10

One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP token 90 minutes : Reverse Sweep calling card

60 Minute Double Weapon XP token 90 minutes : Reverse Sweep calling card

: Reverse Sweep calling card Two hours: Ninja Defuse emblem

CDL Twitch drops for Saturday, March 11

One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token

60 Minute Double Weapon XP token 90 minutes: Baited calling card

60 Minute Double Weapon XP token 90 minutes: Baited calling card

Baited calling card Two hours: S&D Star emblem

CDL Twitch drops for Sunday, March 12

One hour: Big Tex emblem

Big Tex emblem One hour: Ride ‘Em Cowboy calling card

Ride ‘Em Cowboy calling card 90 minutes: 60 Minute Double XP token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token

60 Minute Double XP token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token Two hours: Round 11 Star emblem

How to redeem CDL Major 3 Twitch drops

Here’s how to earn the Twitch drops during CDL’s Major 3 tournament: