OpTic Texas is amped up to host the latest Call of Duty League Major event this weekend, the 2023 CDL season’s Major Three tournament.
While OpTic will have an uphill climb to take the Major trophy, they will have the crowd on their side at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. And even those who aren’t at the event can earn some swag simply by watching the event on Twitch.
This is all you need to know about the free items you can earn for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 by watching the CDL tournament this weekend.
All CDL Major 3 tournament Twitch drops
All four days of the Major will have their own unique viewership rewards. Viewers will only need to watch the Major for a couple of hours each day to unlock all of the rewards.
Additionally, players can stack up double XP and double weapon XP tokens by watching the entire Major. One of each double XP token unlocks after watching two, four, six, eight, 10, 12, and 14 hours.
Here’s everything that’s up for grabs simply by watching the event.
CDL Twitch drops for Thursday, March 9
- One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token
- One hour: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- 90 minutes: Smoked ‘Em calling card
CDL Twitch drops for Friday, March 10
- One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token
- One hour: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- 90 minutes: Reverse Sweep calling card
- Two hours: Ninja Defuse emblem
CDL Twitch drops for Saturday, March 11
- One hour: 60 Minute Double XP token
- One hour: 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- 90 minutes: Baited calling card
- Two hours: S&D Star emblem
CDL Twitch drops for Sunday, March 12
- One hour: Big Tex emblem
- One hour: Ride ‘Em Cowboy calling card
- 90 minutes: 60 Minute Double XP token and 60 Minute Double Weapon XP token
- Two hours: Round 11 Star emblem
How to redeem CDL Major 3 Twitch drops
Here’s how to earn the Twitch drops during CDL’s Major 3 tournament:
- Link your Activision account with your Twitch account. This can be done on the Activision website.
- Go to a participating live channel, including Call of Duty.
- Start watching the stream to earn the drops, which can be tracked in your Drops inventory on Twitch.
- Read more about Major Three’s viewership rewards on the CDL website.