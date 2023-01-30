OpTic has the top seed, but can New York repeat?

Big money, standings points, bragging rights, and more are all on the line this weekend at the Call of Duty League Major Two tournament.

For the CDL’s second Major event of 2023, the Boston Breach is hosting its first Major, with raucous fans in attendance at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway for four days of Modern Warfare 2 action.

OpTic Texas have secured the No. 1 seed for the event, but the New York Subliners will be right there attempting to repeat as Major winners after taking home the first title in December. Day one is filled with some incredible matchups, and those are likely to continue throughout the weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about the CDL’s latest and greatest LAN event.

How to watch CDL Major 2

The event will be livestreamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel since Twitch is the new home of the CDL as of this season. It can also be found on the official CDL website where the Twitch stream is embedded.

Alternative viewing options have arrived, though. None other than Scump will be streaming a watch party for the event, as will several other personalities in the CoD community. They can be found within the MW2 Twitch directory.

CDL Major 2 bracket

Image via Call of Duty League

The Major Two bracket is split into a winners bracket and an elimination bracket. The winners bracket is populated with the top eight teams from the Major Two qualifiers that were played online over the past few weekends.

Teams that lose in the winners bracket will drop down into the elimination bracket. Teams that lose in the elimination bracket will be eliminated from the competition at Major Two and will have to try again at Major Three.

CDL Major 2 schedule

Photo via Call of Duty League

CDL Major 2 – Thursday, Feb. 2 schedule

12:30pm CT: New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR 2pm CT: Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe

Boston Breach vs. Atlanta FaZe 3:30pm CT: Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Toronto Ultra vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas 5pm CT: OpTic Texas vs. Long Angeles Thieves

CDL Major 2 – Friday, Feb. 3 schedule

12:30pm CT: London Royal Ravens vs. TBD

London Royal Ravens vs. TBD 2pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. TBD

Seattle Surge vs. TBD 3:30pm CT: Florida Mutineers vs. TBD

Florida Mutineers vs. TBD 5pm CT: Vegas Legion vs. TBD

CDL Major 2 prize pool

Photo by Kelvin Wan

Not only will the winners of Major Two earn a bunch of CDL Points to solidify their place in the overall CDL standings, but they will take home the biggest share of the huge $500,000 total prize pool.

Here’s how prize pool distribution works at Major Two: