Can you unlock the TAQ Evolvere in MW3 and Warzone Season One?

The season one update in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone brought three new weapons into the game. However, there are two additional weapons yet to come, and the TAQ Evolvere light machine gun is one of them.

Not to be confused with the TAQ Eradicator LMG that arrived in MW3 during the preseason, the TAQ Evolvere is a new LMG that is set to be the sixth gun in the class. If you read through the season one patch notes for MW3 and Warzone, you likely saw a brief description for the TAQ Evolvere and might be wondering when it’s set to be released.

In the guide below, you can see when the TAQ Evolvere is coming and how to unlock it once it does.

Unlocking the TAQ Evolvere in MW3 and Warzone

While nothing is official as of yet, the TAQ Evolvere is presumably going to be a new weapon included with the season one reloaded update in MW3 and Warzone. It’s unclear exactly when season one reloaded will arrive, but you can likely expect it around early to mid January, assuming there are no delays.

Once the TAQ Evolvere does eventually make its way into the CoD title, it will be unlockable in one of two ways. The first way is through an Armory Challenge, which is how many weapons are unlocked in MW3. The Armory Challenge requires you to complete a specific number of Daily or Bonus Challenges and once you do, the gun is yours.

The other way the TAQ Evolvere could be unlocked is through the Weekly Challenges system. This is how the TAQ Eradicator was unlocked during the MW3 preseason. If the TAQ Evolvere is unlocked through the Weekly Challenges system, you’ll have to complete five Weekly Challenges in a given week to earn the gun. You can complete those Weekly Challenges across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

We should know more about the TAQ Evolvere’s official unlock method closer to the launch of season one reloaded. I will continue to update this article as more details become public.