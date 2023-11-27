Can you reset daily challenges in MW3?

The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 3, has attempted to resolve a lingering issue from MW2 by incentivizing players to complete their daily challenges.

Instead of leveling up a shotgun to unlock an attachment for an assault rifle, for example, Armory Unlocks look to expedite the process. Players can select an attachment, kill streak, Field Upgrade, or other item they have yet to unlock. From there, users complete daily challenges and rack up wins to unlock the item through Armory Unlocks.

Some community members praised the system for incentivizing players to play the objective to win matches. On the opposing side of the aisle, other players argue Armory Unlocks unnecessarily drip-feed content and are still too convoluted to follow. One of the key components of the new system is daily challenges, and players want to know if it’s possible to reset them to unlock items faster.

Can you reset or reroll MW3 daily challenges?

Sure would be nice to reset these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing, it is not possible to reset daily challenges in MW3. Players will need to wait the full 24 hours for new challenges to take on. But Sledgehammer Games removed the initial daily challenge’s requirement, so players no longer need to complete every daily challenge before wins count toward completing an Armory Unlock.

And it’s not like players need the extra XP from completing daily challenges at the moment as most dedicated players have already reached the max level of 55. Sledgehammer equally reassured and frustrated fans by announcing the controversial seasonal prestige system will return in season one, which begins on Dec. 6.

In the meantime, daily challenges are a great way to complete Armory Unlocks, if nothing else.