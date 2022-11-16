Can you play Warzone 2 solo?

Much of the hype around the release of Warzone 2 has emphasized squading up and using teamwork to your advantage. Whether you’re trying to be the last team standing in a standard game of Warzone or you’re trying to help your team exfil in the game’s new DMZ mode, it’s easy to see why there’s been so much talk around how cooperative the newest version of the battle royale is.

But with all that hype built around the team aspects of the new Activision title, some solo players are feeling a bit left out in the cold. Add to that the fact that a solo mode was very briefly missing when Warzone 2 first became available for players to jump into on Nov. 16.

The ability to play solo and get a win, after all, is one of the iconic parts of Warzone, and what often makes it feel so satisfying to play. Playing with teammates is fun and part of that experience, but being able to say that you dropped into a lobby with over 100 other players and came out on top just feels like a worthy accomplishment in and of itself.

So, can you play Warzone 2 as a solo player or do you need to build up a squad to play the new battle royale? Check out the guide below for all the answers you need to know.

Is there a solos mode in Warzone 2?

Yes. While the solos mode was initially missing when Warzone 2 first launched, it’s now back and ready whenever you are. You can jump in by yourself and take on an Al Mazrah full of other solo players whenever you want.

Of course, you can also jump into larger team modes in Warzone or DMZ as a solo as well. You’ll just need to be prepared to get matched up with some players you might not know who will fill out the rest of your squad. Some people don’t like the experience of needing to coordinate with strangers, but others appreciate being able to team up with those they don’t know and meet new people online.

No matter what mode you’re looking for as a solo player, Warzone 2 has you covered. Now get out there and get that dub.