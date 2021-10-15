Call of Duty’s ‘The Haunting’ teaser video stars FaZe Swagg, Ghostface from Scream

It's not looking good for Swagg in this horror-inspired clip.

Call of Duty is amping up the hype for its “The Haunting” event, coming to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War next week.

A short teaser video posted on Twitter today stars FaZe Swagg and the voice of the Ghostface killer from the Scream movie franchise, Roger L. Jackson. It’s a pretty awesome clip, highly reminiscent of the classic slasher films.

Just like a scene out of one of the movies, Swagg is chilling on his couch at home when he receives a phone call from an unknown number. That’s where things get spooky and eerily similar to unsuspecting teens from the ’90s.

“What’s your favorite place to drop?” the voice says, riffing on the classic line “what’s your favorite scary movie?” from the films. The Warzone star asks who’s on the other end of the line before the teaser cuts off.

Ghostface was confirmed as an upcoming operator skin as part of the event. Information about a full operator bundle leaked, featuring numerous items inspired by the character. Frank the bunny from Donnie Darko is likely being added to both games during the event, too.

The Halloween-themed seasonal event made its debut last year and featured horror movie character skins like Leatherface and Jigsaw, along with a zombie-centric limited-time mode.

Swagg himself promised more information on Monday, Oct. 18, which is a day before the event begins. The full trailer video will likely premiere then, continuing where the teaser left off.