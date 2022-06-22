Call of Duty: Warzone’s season 4 patch notes bring new map, Caldera changes, and much more

Call of Duty: Warzone’s season four update will be going live shortly, and Raven Software has revealed the patch notes for it.

The update includes the standard fare for CoD seasons like new guns and operators, but there are also massive changes being made to the existing battle royale map, Caldera, as well as adding a new map for Resurgence mode called Fortune’s Keep.

There’s also a new vehicle, a new EMP grenade tactical, portable redeploy balloons, and a new interactable called Broken ATMs where cash can be found.

Answering a player complaint about Caldera, Raven has removed 50 percent of the vegetation on the map, which Raven says gives “the added benefits of improved performance on all platforms, better player reads, and location awareness by opening up views to landmarks.”

Raven also said its goal is to “open up the map for cleaner sightlines and reduced visual noise on the map.” This will also reduce the number of bush campers, which is probably good news for everyone—except the bush campers, of course.

Here is the full list of patch notes for the update, which will go live today at 11am CT.

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 patch notes

Gameplay

New Gameplay Features

Armored SUV | New Vehicle This vehicle comes with a dedicated rooftop turret seat and additional seats for Operators to use their own loadout weapons. Can be acquired as a reward for completing Sabotage Contracts. [In-Season] Nitro Boost for instant but limited acceleration.

| New Vehicle EMP Grenade | New Tactical Equipment | All Modes A non-lethal tactical grenade designed primarily around counter-vehicle play that also disrupts enemy electronics. Disrupts enemy electronics and removes the HUD for 6 seconds. These effects can be reduced via the Battle Hardened Perk. Deactivates Vehicle engines for 10 seconds.

| New Tactical Equipment | All Modes Broken ATMs | New Interactable Players can choose to visit broken ATMs around the map for a guaranteed source of Cash. Funds periodically spawn near broken ATMs – up to a maximum cap if left unlooted.

| New Interactable Portable Redeploy Balloon | New Deployable | All Modes | In-Season It’s in the name… a portable version of the popular Redeploy Balloons. Can be placed on the ground and used until it expires or is destroyed.

| New Deployable | All Modes | In-Season

Quality of life

Loadout Crate UI Selection The in-game Loadout Crate UI selection will always start at the top of the list.



We saw frequent instances of Players selecting undesired loadouts due to the cursor remembering previous selections. In order to prevent this, the cursor will always start at the top of the list. This will better respect Player muscle memory in the heat of the moment – especially during engagements.

Gas Mask Animation The ‘break’ animation will no longer interrupt parachuting while falling. This has been updated to align with the previous update to the ‘removal’ animation.

Buy Station Menu Option added to Settings Menu allowing Players to enable the ability to remain in the Buy Station menu/UI when making multiple purchases. Player owned inventory will be indicated next to items in brackets. i.g. Gas Mask [1]



We wanted to enable more advanced Players the opportunity to remain in the Buy Station when making purchases, therefore knowing the inventory count of each item became an important addition.

Deployable Buy Station This deployable will now live for longer in the gas to keep it consistent with the behavior of the in-world Buy Station emplacements.

Fire Sale Public Event Self Revive will now have a small associated cost similar to that of other items. Loadout Drop Markers will now receive a discount.

Infil POI Text We have updated both the font and color of the default Infil POI text to improve the visibility of High Value Loot Zones.

Out-Of-Bounds Timer Increase to 10 seconds, up from 5 seconds.



We felt that the previous map boundary timer wasn’t long enough for Players to recognize their error and course correct in a reasonable timeframe. We have bumped this up slightly to be more sympathetic to mistakes while making sure it cannot be exploited.

Gulag Audio Spectators now have muted footstep audio for Players who are fighting in the new “Hold” Gulag.

On-Screen Hit Markers Reduced the duration of on-screen hit markers when Players are being hit to better show the most recent hit direction.

Redeploy Positioning Players who redeploy via Gulag victory or are bought back will now spawn in close proximity to their Squad or Loadout. This was previously implemented in Season Three but had to be reverted due to an issue that has subsequently been resolved.



Perks

Ground Loot Perks We’ve been delighted with the response to Perks in Ground Loot so have added the following as the rarest drop rate: Ghost Combat Scout Double Time Cold Blooded Amped



Perk Adjustments

Battle Hardened Stun and flash resistance increased to 70%, up from 40%



With our push for stronger counterplay opportunities, there were clear gains to be had with a buff here.

Scavenger Awards an additional $500 in the scavenger pouch with each kill.

Hardline Provides a 25% discount on all Buy Station items, including Loadout Drop Markers.



We felt that given the inherent nature of the Perk requiring a Player to have either found Hardline in ground loot, or to have already collected their Loadout, the value and consistency of the Perk needed to be improved.

Previous Adjustments

This work was completed during Season Three Reloaded but is listed here for comprehensiveness.

Restock Perk Recharge Time increased to 30 seconds, up from 25 seconds.

Radar Jammer Reduced drop rate chances in Rebirth Resurgence and Fortune’s Keep.



Tactical equipment

Snapshot Grenade Radius decreased to 22 meters, down from 27.4 meters



Weapons

New Weapons

UGM-8: Light Machine Gun (VG) High fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions.



Marco 5: Submachine Gun (VG) A high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.





New Weapon Unlock Challenges

M1916: Marksman Rifle (VG) Earn 10 single-shot eliminations in 15 matches.

Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle (VG) Earn 10 kills while moving in 15 matches.



Weapon Adjustments



» Assault Rifles «



AK-47 (BOCW)

Sustained Recoil slightly increased.

AS44 (VG)

Increased Standing Hip Fire Accuracy

Empress Falchion A Horizontal Recoil Control increased to -25%, up from -30%

Kovalevskaya 615mm Vertical Recoil Control now increased by 12%

7.62x54mmR 40 Round Mags Recoil Control increased to -22%, up from -25% Damage Bonus Removed Damage Range Increased to 30%, up from 20% Muzzle Velocity increased to 30%, up from 10%

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity increased to -15%, up from -20% Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range decreased to -30%, down from -20%



Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.4%

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.1

CGC 30” XL Recoil Control decreased to 28%, down from 35% Visual Recoil increased

Chariot 18″ Rapid Recoil decreased Recentering Speed increased by 3% Visual Recoil decreased

.50 BMG 40 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity decreased to 12%, down from 20%

.50 BMG 60 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity decreased to 12%, down from 20% Movement Speed decreased to -3.5%, down from 3% Damage Range increased to 25%, up from 20%

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity increased to -15%, up from -20% Damage Range increased to -15%, up from -20% Rate of Fire Multiplier bonus 19%, down from 21% Recoil Control decreased to 16%, down from 20%

Removed Stock Vertical Recoil Control decreased to -12%, down from -10%



Cooper Carbine (VG)

Recoil intensity adjusted to account for less reliance on Tight Grip. Max Damage increased to 25, up from 24 Min Damage Increased to 22, up from 20

Gracey Rapid Headshot Damage Multiplier Increased to 1.12, up from 1.071 Upper Torso Damage Penalty Removed. Horizontal Recoil penalty decreased to 30%, down from 33% Vertical Recoil penalty decreased to 9%, down from 11%

Tight Grip Recoil Control provided by Tight Grip has been decreased for the Cooper Carbine.

Compressed Rounds Vertical Recoil now increased to 3.5% Horizontal Recoil increased to 3.5, up from 2.4%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 11%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Nikita AVT (VG)

Max Damage increased to 26, up from 23

Move Speed Scale increased to 0.86, up from 0.84

7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mags Movement Speed modifier removed Reload Quickness penalty added

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Movement Speed Modifier removed Reload Quickness penalty slightly increased



KG M40 (VG)

Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24

Recoil intensity adjusted to account for less reliance on Tight Grip.

6.5mm Sakura 40 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity increased to -10%, up from -20% Recoil Recovery penalty has been removed. Global Damage increased to -4%, up from -10% Damage Range increased to -15%, up from -20%

VDD 500mm LS Muzzle Velocity increased to -10%, up from -12% Vertical Recoil Control increased to -50%, up from -90%

Krausnick 700mm 01V Damage Range increased to 25%, up from 20%

Nilsson 515mm Burst Damage Range now increased by 25% Muzzle Velocity now increased by 20% Rate of Fire increased to 20%, up from 10% Burst Fire Cooldown decreased to 200ms, down from 300ms

VDD 390mm Rapid Fire Rate decreased to 18%, down from 21% Global Damage decreased to -7%, down from -5%

Reisdorf 36SK Hipfire Accuracy increased to -10%, up from -12.4%

Tight Grip Recoil Control provided by Tight Grip has been decreased for the KGM40.



FFAR1 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28.6 meters, up from 25.4 meters

NZ-41 (VG)

LOR MK1 Burst Initial Firing Recoil control increased to 30%, up from 20% Sustained Recoil control decreased to -12%, up from 10% Burst-fire cooldown decreased to 265ms, down from 300ms Burst fire now supports auto burst Mode. Hold fire to continue firing in bursts.

Orbweaver 360mm BC Muzzle Velocity now increased by 40% This was a note that previously was mentioned in Season Three reloaded but did not go live at the time.

Orbweaver Custom Visual recoil decreased Horizontal Recoil Control increased to -15%, up from -30%

Ravenwood 480mm No.2 ADS Initial Recoil Control increased to -20%, up from -30% Hipfire Initial Recoil Control increased to -20%, up from -30%

6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 40%, down from 45% Visual Recoil Increased

LOR Mk3 SC Sustained Fire Recoil Control decreased to 14%, down from 15%



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 28, down from 29

Muzzle Velocity decreased by 1.8%

Head Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.45, down from 1.58

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.18, down from 1.19

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Vertical Recoil Control decreased 24%, down from 29% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 25%, down from 30%

VDD 760mm 05B Muzzle Velocity decreased to 45%, down from 50% Damage Range decreased to 32%, down from 35% Visual Recoil increased

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drums Movement Speed decreased to -2%, down from -1.3%



Vargo 52 (BOCW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.7%

Raise Time decreased to 765ms, down from 833ms

17.1 VDV Reinforced Recoil Control increased to 3.5%, up from 2.5%

18.6″ Task Force Recoil Control increased to 7%, up from 5%



We’re partially rolling back some of the recoil adjustments made to the Vargo 52 (BOCW) earlier this year. This will result in the weapon being easier to control and filling its role as an easy to use, effective AR.

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Visual recoil decreased

» Launchers «

Launcher Alpha (BOCW) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 155, up from 135 Outer Damage increased to 65, up from 50

RPG-7 (BOCW) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 155, up from 130 Outer Damage increased to 65, up from 50

M79 (BOCW) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 125, up from 100 Outer Damage increased to 100, up from 72

M1 Bazooka (VG) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 160, up from 130 Outer Damage increased to 70, up from 50

MK11 Launcher (VG) Inner Damage increased to 250, up from 225 Outer Damage increased to 165, up from 140

Panzerschreck (VG) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 160, up from 130 Outer Damage increased to 70, up from 50

Panzerfaust (VG) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 160, up from 130 Outer Damage increased to 70, up from 50

RPG-7 (MW) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 155, up from 130 Outer Damage increased to 65, up from 50

PILA (MW) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 155, up from 130 Outer Damage increased to 65, up from 50

JOKR (MW) Mid Damage increased to 175, up from 150 Outer Damage increased to 65, up from 50

STRELA-P (MW) Inner Damage increased to 275, up from 250 Mid Damage increased to 100, up from 75 Outer Damage increased to 65, up from 50



» Light Machine Guns «

Whitley (VG)

Max Damage range increased to 40.2 meters, up from 38.1 meters

Max Damage increased to 39, up from 38

Min Damage increased to 33, up from 32

Muzzle Velocity increased by 10%

28” Gracey Mk. 9 Damage Range now increased by 15%



DP27 (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 8.4%

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 2.4%

Type 11 (VG)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 1.8%

MG42 (VG)

Recoil intensity adjusted to account for less reliance on Tight Grip.

Max Damage increase to 22, up from 20

Min Damage increased to 19, up from 17

ADS Transition In Time increased to 410ms, up from 360ms

ADS Transition Out Time increased to 400ms, up from 350ms

Muzzle Velocity increased by 1.8%

VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz Damage Range now increased by 15%

6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums Damage Range increased to -10%, up from -20% Muzzle Velocity increased to -10%, up from -20% ADS Speed increased to 4%, up from 3.5%

Tight Grip Recoil Control provided by Tight Grip has been decreased for the MG42 (VG).



» Marksman Rifles «

Flinch has been decreased on Marksman rifles by 25%

M1 Garand (VG)

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.1

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.1

SVT-40 (VG)

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1

Crossbow (MW)

Bolt Velocity increased by 27.2%

R1 Shadowhunter (BOCW)

Bolt Velocity increased by 12.5%

» Melee «

Melee Weapons were often falling short of a straight up engagement in cqc, in addition their movement speeds were no longer competitive with some of the faster and more aggressive Weapon builds. As a result many Melee Weapons have had their swing time (the time it takes to swing the weapon in succession) and movement speed adjusted positively.

Katana (VG)

Swing-time interrupt delay decreased to 620ms down from 1000ms

Movement Speed scale increased to 0.95, up from 0.948

Lunge Distance decreased to 1.91m, down from 2.16m

Sawtooth (VG)

Fatal Interrupt time decreased to 1000ms, down from 1500ms

Lunge Distance decreased to 1.78m, down from 2.04m

Skål Crusher (VG)

Swing-time interrupt delay decreased to 500ms down from 1500ms

Movement Speed scale decreased to 0.938, down from 0.94

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 0.97, up from 0.96

Lunge Distance decreased to 2.29m, down from 2.8m

Ice Axe (VG)

Swing-time delay decreased to 620ms down from 1000ms

Lunge Distance decreased to 2.04m, down from 2.52m

Sledgehammer (VG)

Damage increased to 150, up from 135

Movement Speed scale increased to 0.943, up from 0.942

Lunge Distance decreased to 1.98m, down from 2.19m

Sledgehammer (BOCW)

Swing Time decreased to 1300ms, down from 1500ms

Fatal Interrupt Time decreased to 1100ms, down from 1500ms

Damage increased to 150, up from 135

Movement Speed scale increased to 0.94, up from 0.93

Wakizashi (BOCW)

Movement Speed scale increased to 0.945, up from 0.93

Sai (BOCW)

Damage increased to 100, up from 70

Hits to Execute decreased to 3, down from 5

Kali Sticks (MW)

Damage increased to 90, up from 65

Hits to Execute decreased to 3, down from 4

Movement Speed scale increased to 0.95, up from 0.94

Ballistic Knife (BOCW)

Movement Speed scale increased to 0.955, up from 0.943

Now benefits from Aim Assist

Dual Kodachis (MW)

Movement Speed scale increased to 0.942, up from 0.875

» Handguns «

AMP63 (BOCW)

Upper Torso damage multiplier decreased to 1.11, down from 1.2

Lower Torso damage multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1

Max Damage increased to 32, up from 31

Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28

Min Damage decreased to 20, down from 23

Handgun Charlie (BOCW)

Max Damage decreased to 30, down from 35

Mid Damage decreased to 27, down from 29

RATT (VG)

Empress 129mm B03TT Max Damage increased to 35, up from 32 Min Damage increased to 28, up from 26 Rate of Fire increased to -38%, down from -50%



The RATT (VG) damage potential was significantly higher when not using a Barrel, we’re addressing that by appropriately increasing the Empress Barrels damage profile and reducing the rate of fire penalty.

» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Max Damage Increased to 27, up from 25

Max Damage Range decreased to 9.6 meters, down from 10.3 meters

Botti 315mm CII Max Damage increased to 28, up from 26 Max Damage Range decreased to 10.5 meters, down from 11.5 meters Vertical Recoil Control decreased to -38.5%, down from -40%

Perfetto Custom Damage Range increased to 30%, up from 25% Fire Rate Modifier decreased to -7%, down from -13%

Imerito 550mm 03P Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 25% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 15%, down from 20%

.30 Russian Short 34 Round Mags Locational damage penalties have been removed. Damage Range increased to -18%, up from -20% Fire Rate Modifier decreased to 8%, down from 10%

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Damage Bonus decreased to 7%, down from 10% Fire Rate Modifier decreased to -8.5%, down from -15% Vertical Recoil Control decreased to -25%, down from -20% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to -20%, down from -18%

Botti DA Recoil decreased to 11%, down from 14%



The Armaguerra 43 (VG) currently fills a jack of all trades role, where it doesn’t particularly excel at any-one thing. While this is an identity we want to enforce, we’re making some adjustments to ensure that within its Max damage range it performs more consistently and is less likely to lose a close range gunfight.

H4 Blixen (VG)

Mid Damage decreased to 34, down from 35

Movement Speed Scaler decreased to 0.9, down from 0.91

ADS Movement Speed Scaler decreased to 1.45, down from 1.5

Jönsson 9″ RMK Muzzle Velocity now increased by 20%

Karlsson 17″ Custom Muzzle Velocity now decreased by 10% Recoil control decreased to -11%, down from -10%

Magnus 9″ Bust TG Muzzle Velocity now increased by 30%

Bergström 17” F3 Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 48%, down from 55%

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 18%, down from 25%



The H4 Blixen (VG) made a pretty impressive statement when it first launched and we’ve seen its adoption rate higher than any midseason weapon in Warzone’s history. This is largely due to the overall effectiveness of the weapon. This update attempts to slightly adjust its Damage profile and overall mobility dominance to weaken its mid range effectiveness, where the weapon has been performing most consistently above the competition.

MAC-10 (BOCW)

Min Damage increased to 20, up from 19

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.33, up from 1.3

Max Damage Range increased to 15.6 meters, up from 14.7 meters

Owen Gun (VG)

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 25%, down from 45%

Gawain 188mm Shrouded Max Damage Range increased to 18.4 meters, up from 17.8 meters Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.034 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.034 Lower Extremities damage multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.034 Vertical Recoil Control Decreased to -26% down from -25%



PPSh-41 (VG)

Recoil Intensity slightly decreased

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mag Muzzle Velocity increased to -15%, up from -20%



Sten (VG)

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 21

Max Damage increased to 30, up from 29

Mid Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Mid Damage Range decreased to 24.8 meters, down from 27.9 meters

Type 100 (VG)

Lower Extremities damage multiplier decreased to 0.95, down from 1.0

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Vertical Recoil Control Now decreased by 2.5% Fire Rate decreased to 18%, down from 20%



Welgun (VG)

Lower Extremities damage multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

» Sniper Rifles «

The following “Aggressive” Snipers now adopt the lowest tier of flinch – these utilize the flinch settings that previously only the Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) and Swiss K31 (BOCW) had access to. In addition, we’ve made a slight reduction of Flinch at this tier. Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW) SP-R 208 (MW) Swiss K31 (BOCW) Pelington 703 (BOCW) LW3 – Tundra (BOCW) Type 99 (VG) Kar98k (VG)

Flinch has been decreased by 12% on all “Heavy” snipers.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Rate of Fire increased to 0.5, up from 0.4

Base Recoil decreased significantly

Max Damage decreased to 110, down from 120

Min Damage decreased to 100, down from 102

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 3, up from 2.96

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1

240mm Zac Rapid 10% increased vertical recoil Fire Rate decreased to 10%, down from 20% ADS Time increased to 6.5%, up from 5% Movement Speed increased to 3%, up from 2%

13mm AM 3 Round Fast Mags Movement Speed now increased by 3%

Marksman Stock Movement Speed increased to -2.5%, up from -4%

Reinforced Stock ADS Speed increased to 4.5%, up from 4%



3-Line Rifle (VG)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 506ms, down from 578ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 514ms, down from 540ms

Empress 514mm F01 ADS Speed increased to 11%, up from 10%

Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN ADS Speed increased to -7%, up from -12%

Kovalevskaya 700mm ADS Speed increased to 5%, up from 4%

500mm MN Custom ADS Speed increased to -3%, up from -8%

Empress 700mm TN02 ADS Speed increased to -5%, up from -10%

270mm Voz Carbine ADS Speed increased to 8%, up from 7%



» Tactical Rifles «

Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) Max Damage increased to 43, up from 40 Min Damage increased to 34, up from 32



Attachments

Updated most universal Attachments to bring more options to Players.

» Muzzles «

MX Silencer (VG) Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 4%, down from 5%

G28 Compensator (VG) Flinch Resistance now increased to 20%.

T1 Flash Hider (VG) Time to ADS decreased to 2%, down from 4%.

Muzzle Brake (VG) Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 6%, up from 4%. Flinch Resistance now increased to 10%.



» Under Barrels«

Bayonet Hits To Execute increased to 2, up from 1

SMLE Pistol Grip (VG) ADS Time now decreased by 2% ADS Movement Speed increased to +5%

M1915 Steady (VG) Gun Movement while Firing now decreased to -2% Hip Fire Accuracy increased to 6%, up from 4% Horizontal and Vertical Recoil Control now increased to 2%

Mark VI Skeletal (VG) Movement Speed now increased to +1% Hip Fire Accuracy now decreased to -2%

M3 Ready Grip (VG) Vertical Recoil decreased to 2.5%, down from 5%

Bipod (VG) Movement While Firing now decreased to -5%



» Rear Grips«

Polymer Grip (VG) Flinch Resistance decreased to 50%, down from 95%.

Hatched Grip (VG) Vertical Recoil Control now increased to 2.5%. Flinch Resistance now increased to 10%. Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 5%, up from 4%.

Rubber Grip (VG) Flinch Resistance now increased to 25%.

Leather Grip(VG) ADS Move Speed now increased to 10%. Hip Spread now increased to 2%.

Granular Grip (VG) Recoil Recovery now increased to 10%.

Taped Grip (VG) Movement Speed now increased to 5%. Sprint to Fire Speed now increased to 2%.



Bug fixes