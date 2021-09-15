The FARA 83, OTs 9, Krig 6, and more are being tweaked.

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update went live this morning, offering changes to multiple meta weapons and fixing bugs along the way.

The Krig 6, FARA 83, and OTs 9 have all been nerfed. All three guns have been popular of late, marking themselves as mainstays in loadouts for players across the world. Raven Software is attempting to bring them in line with other guns with specific tweaks.

📢 Heads up! Tomorrow morning's #Warzone update will contain various Weapon and Attachment adjustments.



👀 Here's an early look at the Patch Notes: pic.twitter.com/oTk1OIK79K — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) September 14, 2021

The Krig, for example, has had its recoil increased, the FARA 83 has had its maximum and minimum damage decreased while increasing its damage multipliers, and the OTs 9 has had several changes to better reward accuracy with headshots.

A few attachments have seen changes, too. A couple of tactical rifle barrels have had their fire rates slightly increased, including the Black Ops Cold War M16, to better help them stand up to automatic weapons like assault rifles and light machine guns.

Interestingly, the changes have gone live just hours before the European World Series of Warzone event, which starts this afternoon. Anyone competing in the event will have scant time to get online and practice the new changes before dropping into some big-money games.

The full patch notes can be found here, but the weapon changes can be read below.

Weapon changes

AK-47 (BOCW)

Gun kick adjusted

FARA 83 (BOCW)

Maximum damage decreased from 29 to 25

Minimum damage decreased from 25 to 23

Head multiplier increased from 1.35 to 1.56

Neck multiplier increased from one to 1.2

Upper torso multiplier increased from one to 1.1

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Recoil increased

Neck multiplier decreased from 1.3 to 1.1

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Recoil increased slightly

Recoil dampening enabled

OTs 9 (BOCW)

Recoil increased slightly

Maximum damage decreased from 34 to 31

Minimum damage increased from 20 to 21

Headshot multiplier increased from 1.35 to 1.52

Neck multiplier decreased from 1.35 to one

TEC-9 (BOCW)

Maximum damage decreased from 26 to 24

Minimum damage decreased from 24 to 22

Neck multiplier increased from one to 1.1

Light machine gun Alpha (BOCW)

Recoil adjusted

Gun kick adjusted

Raise interrupt time increased from 0.8 to one second

Tactical rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Recoil decreased slightly

Attachments

Tactical rifle charlie (BOCW)

18″ Rapid Fire – Fire rate increased from five percent to six percent

17″ Titanium – Fire rate increased from seven percent to eight percent

M16 (BOCW)