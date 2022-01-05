Call of Duty: Warzone’s first update of 2022 fixes invisible operator bug

A new update just went live in Call of Duty: Warzone, fixing some annoying bugs that have been plaguing the game for a few weeks.

After a recent update, many players soon realized that the “Awoken” skin for the new season one operator known as Francis was bugged. At a distance of about 50 meters or more, the skin would become invisible. Awoken Francis soon took over Caldera.

Additionally: Happy 2022! We're excited to be back to work. Here's the first of many updates we are working towards over the coming weeks. Look for more updates soon and keep the feedback coming! pic.twitter.com/VMnxJK9j6G — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 5, 2022

This update finally squashes that bug, so players can go back to using different operator skins now, including the dozens of other ones that are included in the game from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

What made the bugged Francis skin situation worse is that it’s available only at tier 100 in the season one battle pass, leading many players to cry foul that it was a “pay-to-win” bug, considering many players bought battle pass tiers once they realized it was an advantage.

The update includes some other minor fixes, including “collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing players to exploit/peek/shoot through them,” and a bug that was causing “every loadout drop to spawn at the exact same XY coordinates.”

The full list of today’s patch notes can be found below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Jan. 5 update patch notes

Gameplay

In Vanguard Modes, the Firesale Public Event will now last for the entire duration of the respective Circle that it starts with.

Bug fixes