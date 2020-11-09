Call of Duty: Warzone’s 1.29 update can now be pre-loaded on PS4

Call of Duty players on PlayStation 4 can now pre-load the upcoming 1.29 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

It’s likely that this update is preparing Warzone for the influx of Black Ops Cold War content that will be coming to the title alongside the new game’s release on Friday, Nov. 13.

Screengrab via Sony

The update is around 33 GB on PS4 and is unavailable to pre-load on both PC and Xbox right now. The download can be started by highlighting Modern Warfare on the PS4 menu, pressing the Options button, and selecting “Check for Updates.”

Black Ops Cold War’s integration into Warzone isn’t supposed to begin until December, so it’s unclear what will change in the game this week. Everything from Operators and weapons in the new game will be playable inside of Warzone once the integration begins.

It’s possible that this update could be adding some of the content now, but it won’t be usable until the season one update hits. It could also be backend maintenance or something more.

We’ll know for sure what’s in the update when it goes live, possibly alongside Black Ops Cold War’s launch on Nov. 13.